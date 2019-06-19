GOP gangs up on AOC: Top Republican demands Ocasio-Cortez apologize to the entire world – she refuses
The Republican machine is in fifth gear right now, speeding to attack one of their top Democratic targets: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
At issue, a video the New York Democrat recorded in which she calls the migrant detention camps on the U.S. Southern border “concentration camps.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is demanding Rep. Ocasio-Cortez apologize: “Not only to the nation but to the world,” he said. “She does not understand history,” he charged.
“But there is no comparison,” McCarthy claimed, “and to actually say that is embarrassing. To take something that happened in history where millions of Jews died…and equate that to somewhere that’s happening on the border…she owes this nation an apology,” he said.
WATCH: "She does not understand history," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says, demanding that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) apologize after she called migrant camps on the border "concentration camps." https://t.co/KX9lhLjgHt pic.twitter.com/rSj0G4U4cW
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 19, 2019
The only problem is that not only does she understand history, there are many historians who rushed to state her assessment was one-hundred percent correct; the Trump administration is operating concentration camps for kids.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is refusing to back down, because she is right:
DHS ripped 1000s of children from their parents & put them in cages w inhumane conditions.
They call their cells “dog pounds” & “freezers.”
I will never apologize for calling these camps what they are.
I will never apologize for calling these camps what they are.

If that makes you uncomfortable, fight the camps – not the nomenclature. https://t.co/eJpJWeYiot
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 19, 2019
