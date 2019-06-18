GOP pollster gets hilariously destroyed after blaming a broken elevator in his European hotel on ‘socialism’

Republican pollster Frank Luntz drew hackles from across the internet on Tuesday after he blamed a broken elevator at a hotel in Austria on “socialism.”

Writing on Twitter, Luntz complained that the elevator at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna, Austria has not been functioning for three straight days — and said that the European social welfare state was responsible for this purportedly dire situation.

“Please don’t bring European-style socialism to America,” Luntz pleaded.

In fact, the Hotel Imperial is actually owned by hotel giant Marriott, which is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Additionally, there is no evidence that the presence of universal health care in Austria or any other European country has ever been an impediment to elevator repairs.

Given this, Luntz was quickly buried in mockery by other Twitter users — check out the top reactions below.

The European-style socialism of … a Marriott hotel? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 18, 2019

the Imperial Vienna is privately held but speaking of socialism, congrats on being publicly owned — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) June 18, 2019

Frank Dunce — Listen to @onbeliefpod Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) June 18, 2019

Crap, it’s already here. An elevator in my office building has been broken for four months. — Very Legal (@egrtravels) June 18, 2019

The (privately owned) elevator still isn’t as broken as the US health system — WhiteFriarTuck (@AntipodeanChap) June 18, 2019

Frank, you are an absolute dumbass. Use the fucking stairs. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 18, 2019

Clearly you've not taken an escalator on the Metro in DC. — Jared Weaver (@cincinnatikyd) June 18, 2019

And as we all know, elevators are much more important than people 🤦‍♂️ — Common Sense (@JohnAvalonFan) June 18, 2019

sorry you had to walk — Harold (@911VICTIM) June 18, 2019

Our elevators are powered by the invisible hand. — Efithor (@Efithor) June 18, 2019

Elevator is broken but people can take the stairs and have a heart attack they have universal healthcare. — Hammy (@HammyMugats) June 18, 2019

I forgot to separate my darks from my lights in the laundry this morning. Please don’t bring European-style socialism to America — David Puelle (@dpuelle) June 18, 2019

Europe has capitalism. The lift was made by capitalists. The engineers meant to repair it are paid by capitalists. The reason it has not been promptly fixed may be down to a lack of parts, as making spares under capitalism which might never be needed is commercially unattractive. — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) June 18, 2019