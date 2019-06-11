Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.

John Weaver, the architect of John McCain’s famous “Straight Talk Express” 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign’s latest bluff.

CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on “expanding the map” by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.

“The reason the low travelers at the Trump “HQ” are throwing out darts about competing (LOL) in Oregon, New Mexico, New Hampshire, etc. is because Michigan, PA, North Carolina and others are hardening against this insane fool of a ‘president,'” Weaver said, with scare quotes around the title “president.”

He hashtagged his tweet with “desperate.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.

John Weaver, the architect of John McCain's famous "Straight Talk Express" 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign's latest bluff.

CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign's pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on "expanding the map" by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP frets over Trump’s ‘bring it on’ taunt at Dems to start impeachment hearings: ‘You don’t know what’s going to come up’

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

While President Donald Trump is openly daring Democrats to begin impeachment hearings against him -- hoping to use the move to rally his base before the 2020 election -- some Republicans are afraid the president is making a big mistake.

In a Politico piece on Trump's plan to "weaponize" impeachment talk by turning it back on Democrats, some GOP lawmakers expressed the desire that both sides drop it because of the damage and chaos it could create.

Noting that Trump and his re-election campaign aides plan "to bend the chatter around the [impeachment] issue to their advantage, knowing the topic will dominate the national conversation as the 2020 election ramps up," one adviser said it's not optimum, but it could be helpful.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump will be ‘eviscerated’ in Biden speech tonight — here are some of the best quotes

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden has scheduled a speech in Iowa tonight where CNN reports he is expected to "eviscerate" President Donald Trump.

This morning the Biden camp issued a transcript of the speech that will be presented tonight and, as CNN host John Berman suggested, it was done to let the president know what is coming hoping to provoke a reaction.

Axios notes that Trump will be the recipient of 76 jabs when the Davenport, Iowa, speech is presented and that Trump himself is also expected to speak after Biden makes his big splash.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link