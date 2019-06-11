GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump
As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.
John Weaver, the architect of John McCain’s famous “Straight Talk Express” 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign’s latest bluff.
CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on “expanding the map” by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.
“The reason the low travelers at the Trump “HQ” are throwing out darts about competing (LOL) in Oregon, New Mexico, New Hampshire, etc. is because Michigan, PA, North Carolina and others are hardening against this insane fool of a ‘president,'” Weaver said, with scare quotes around the title “president.”
He hashtagged his tweet with “desperate.”
The reason the low travelers at the Trump "HQ" are throwing out darts about competing (LOL) in Oregon, New Mexico, New Hampshire, etc is because Michigan, PA, North Carolina and others are hardening against this insane fool of a "president." #Desperate #DiggingForAPonyADVERTISEMENT
— John Weaver (@jwgop) June 11, 2019
2020 Election
GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump
As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.
John Weaver, the architect of John McCain's famous "Straight Talk Express" 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign's latest bluff.
CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign's pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on "expanding the map" by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.
2020 Election
GOP frets over Trump’s ‘bring it on’ taunt at Dems to start impeachment hearings: ‘You don’t know what’s going to come up’
While President Donald Trump is openly daring Democrats to begin impeachment hearings against him -- hoping to use the move to rally his base before the 2020 election -- some Republicans are afraid the president is making a big mistake.
In a Politico piece on Trump's plan to "weaponize" impeachment talk by turning it back on Democrats, some GOP lawmakers expressed the desire that both sides drop it because of the damage and chaos it could create.
Noting that Trump and his re-election campaign aides plan "to bend the chatter around the [impeachment] issue to their advantage, knowing the topic will dominate the national conversation as the 2020 election ramps up," one adviser said it's not optimum, but it could be helpful.
2020 Election
Trump will be ‘eviscerated’ in Biden speech tonight — here are some of the best quotes
Former Vice President Joe Biden has scheduled a speech in Iowa tonight where CNN reports he is expected to "eviscerate" President Donald Trump.
This morning the Biden camp issued a transcript of the speech that will be presented tonight and, as CNN host John Berman suggested, it was done to let the president know what is coming hoping to provoke a reaction.
Axios notes that Trump will be the recipient of 76 jabs when the Davenport, Iowa, speech is presented and that Trump himself is also expected to speak after Biden makes his big splash.