Greenpeace sounds alarm over shark overfishing in North Atlantic
Thousands of endangered sharks are killed each year in the North Atlantic due to a lack of protection against overfishing in international waters, Greenpeace said Thursday.
Fishing vessels dedicated primarily to catching swordfish in the area collectively caught four times more sharks than swordfish by weight with their long lines loaded with thousands of hooks, the environmental group said in a report based on findings from Greenpeace ship Esperanza which visited the region earlier this year.
“It is absolutely immoral to kill sharks and other wildlife with these terrible fishing practices,” said Will McCallum, of Greenpeace?s Protect the Oceans campaign, in a statement.
“We are exposing the culprits at sea now, but we urgently need a strong treaty and tighter fishing limits to protect our global oceans.”
The shortfin mako, the fastest shark in the world, and the longfin mako are among the shark species being caught in large numbers in the North Atlantic, according to Greenpeace.
Both species are listed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Spanish and Portuguese ships in the North Atlantic are catching as many as 25,000 mako sharks annually, according to Greenpeace’s investigation.
Environmentalists warn that losing sharks at the top of the food chain can mean smaller fish thrive and consume more of their prey, upsetting the ecological balance.
Greenpeace sounds alarm over shark overfishing in North Atlantic
Thousands of endangered sharks are killed each year in the North Atlantic due to a lack of protection against overfishing in international waters, Greenpeace said Thursday.
Fishing vessels dedicated primarily to catching swordfish in the area collectively caught four times more sharks than swordfish by weight with their long lines loaded with thousands of hooks, the environmental group said in a report based on findings from Greenpeace ship Esperanza which visited the region earlier this year.
"It is absolutely immoral to kill sharks and other wildlife with these terrible fishing practices," said Will McCallum, of Greenpeace?s Protect the Oceans campaign, in a statement.
Breaking Banner
Alabama is prosecuting a pregnant woman for manslaughter for being shot in the stomach — but not her shooter
On Wednesday, AL.com reported that Marshae Jones, a 27-year-old woman from Birmingham, Alabama, was indicted on manslaughter charges.
Her crime? Allegedly instigating a fight that led to her being shot in the stomach and losing her pregnancy. The woman who actually shot her, on the other hand — 23-year-old Ebony Jemison — is walking free after a grand jury rejected the case against her.
Immediately after the shooting, which allegedly stemmed from a fight over the baby's father and took place outside a Dollar General in Pleasant Grove, in December, prosecutors announced their intention to charge Jones for having a miscarriage.
Jared Kushner whines: ‘I don’t think it’s a fair question’ to ask about dead family in the Rio Grande
In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner complained it was not "fair" to ask why the Trump administration isn't able to protect the lives of migrant families — even though he is supposedly the Trump administration's point man for immigration reform.
"You've also been tasked by the president to work on immigration," said Blitzer. "I'm sure you've seen the horrific photo of the father and 23-month-old daughter who drowned crossing the Rio Grande. And you've heard about the truly deplorable conditions for migrant children, that kids don't have toothpaste, soap, toddlers don't have diapers. You're a father, you're a man of faith. Why isn't the Trump Administration doing more to protect the lives of kids?"