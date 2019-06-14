HBO ‘Real Time’ panelist reveals the nasty slur conservatives are saying about the first Republican to back impeachment

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) was the first Republican member of Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump — and some MAGA supporters have not forgiven him.

On HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher on Friday

“It’s sad when a Republican like Justin Amash is making a more principled case for impeachment than the Democratic Party,” conservative Charlie Sykes argued.

“The lone one, the Maytag repairman of Republicans,” Maher said.

“He’s getting called a cuck by all people who are the ‘originalists’ and the constitutional conservatives,” Bari Weiss noted. “It’s their favorite insult.”

“What is that again?” Maher asked.

“Cuckold,” Weiss replied. “Their favorite thing.”

“I’m sorry, I’m not married,” Maher noted.

Watch:

