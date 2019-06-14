HBO ‘Real Time’ panelist reveals the nasty slur conservatives are saying about the first Republican to back impeachment
Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) was the first Republican member of Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump — and some MAGA supporters have not forgiven him.
On HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher on Friday
“It’s sad when a Republican like Justin Amash is making a more principled case for impeachment than the Democratic Party,” conservative Charlie Sykes argued.
“The lone one, the Maytag repairman of Republicans,” Maher said.
“He’s getting called a cuck by all people who are the ‘originalists’ and the constitutional conservatives,” Bari Weiss noted. “It’s their favorite insult.”
“What is that again?” Maher asked.
“Cuckold,” Weiss replied. “Their favorite thing.”
“I’m sorry, I’m not married,” Maher noted.
Watch:
Real Time from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.
Breaking Banner
BUSTED: Ex-GOP state chairman was arrested — for the second time in two weeks
On Friday, Idaho GOP chairman Jonathan Parker, who stepped down prior to being arrested for stalking, was arrested again. This time Parker was arrested for trespassing.
"Officers made contact with that man and identified him as Parker. Further investigation revealed that there is an active protection order between Parker and a woman living nearby — his estranged wife — and Parker was then arrested and charged with felony stalking. During his arraignment, the judge issued a issued a no-contact order, which bars Parker from getting within 500 feet of his wife," a report from the Idaho Statesman said.
Breaking Banner
Impeachment is no longer about ‘registering outrage’ — it’s now about ‘averting an ongoing crisis’: columnist
President Donald Trump continues to defy presidential norms.
Boston Globe’s Michael A. Cohen wrote that Trump's behavior would be laughable if it weren't so dangerous for Americans. Cohen explained that in one week, President Trump has shown to put his interest above the U.S.
Trump started the week by telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he would take dirt on a rival from foreign operatives. He also downplayed the threat of North Korea.
Breaking Banner
Trump expert Tony Schwartz reveals ‘all you need to know’ about the president
The co-author of the president's 1987 autobiography Trump: The Art of the Deal on Friday revealed "all you need to know" about the commander-in-chief.
Tony Schwartz offered advice on how to respond to Trump as his behavior becomes even more erratic.
"As we all know, Trump is shameless and compulsive liar. Here's the solution: ignore everything he says -- everything," Schwartz counseled.
"Don't waste any energy in outrage," he continued.
"Just know nothing he says is ever true," Schwartz said. "That's all you need to know."
https://twitter.com/tonyschwartz/status/1139681718175014912