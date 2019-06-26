‘He clocked Beto’: Van Jones says ‘Castro came out of nowhere’ to dominate the first Democratic debate

CNN host Van Jones asserted on Wednesday that former Transporation Secretary Julián Castro was the breakout star of the first Democratic presidential debate.

“I was super proud to be a Democrat,” Jones said following the debate. “I thought they all did better than Trump.”

The CNN host went on to call Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) a “college professor” compared to the other candidates, who he said were more like “graduate students.”

“She is able to go back and forth between policy and the human thing,” Jones marveled before moving on to praise Castro.

“It was Castro that came out of nowhere!” Jones exclaimed. “Nobody was talking about Castro. He did the Texas takedown, turned around, clocked Beto [O’Rourke]. I mean, you never saw it coming.”

“You never know who is going to have a moment,” the commentator added. “Castro is winning the Google primary right now… He bought himself a lifeline tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from