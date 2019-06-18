‘He wants the spotlight back’: CNN commentator says Trump is jealous of all the attention Democrats are getting
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a rally in Orlando, Florida to formally kick off his re-election campaign for 2020.
And as CNN’s Gloria Borger explained to John Berman, Trump desperately needed this event — because he was jealous of how much coverage the Democratic presidential candidates are getting.
“One source told CNN campaign officials are hoping this event will satisfy the president’s thirst for the spotlight and reset the campaign’s efforts,” said Berman. “This is the 60th campaign rally for the president. So is there any reason to think that this event could move the needle?”
“Not necessarily. I think it might make the president feel a lot better,” said Borger. “He’s been upset lately because there has been a lot of attention on Democratic candidates. You know he’s been taking on Joe Biden every single day, and he’s even upset at Fox News because they have the temerity to host town halls with, of all people, Democrats. So he didn’t like that programming.”
“He wants the spotlight back,” Borger added. “He’ll get it this evening. This is his kick off rally. But as you point out, he’s been rallying since the day he’s got elected, he’s been raising money since the day he got elected. during the midterm elections, there were a lot of candidates complaining that the president was out raising money for his own reelection, and not for them.”
Watch below:
CNN
Scaramucci: Trump will ‘flip out on you’ if you lick your finger and touch something on his desk
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett talked to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci about President Donald Trump's hysteria over chief of staff Mick Mulvaney coughing in his presence.
"Does behavior like that from him, from the top, send a message about how he treats people or how others should treat people, or do you not have any concern?" asked Burnett.
"I — well, listen, I sort of think it's unfair. Every one of us have been temperamental from time to time," said Scaramucci, who was fired after just 10 days in the White House for extremely obscene comments about Steve Bannon. "I think it's very unfair to pick and choose these — clearly caught on camera. We're in the world of social media now. Many of us have said things that they've regretted saying, myself included especially, Erin. But what happens in the social media and our fishbowl — and the White House isn't even a fishbowl, it's a full-blown aquarium."
CNN
Trump is ‘completely shutting down’ oversight: CNN’s Toobin slams the White House’s move to limit Hope Hicks testimony
On Tuesday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tore into President Donald Trump's White House for moving to limit what former Communications Director Hope Hicks can tell the House Judiciary Committee in her upcoming testimony.
Hope Hicks, a former communications official at the White House, will testify behind closed doors tomorrow in the House of Representatives, the Judiciary Committee," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "But the White House is now saying she has immunity — she doesn't have to answer questions regarding the time she served in the White House."
"You said she's going to give testimony," said Toobin. "I believe she will attend the hearing. I think that's the accurate way to put this."
CNN
Trump had two goals in ramping up pressure on Iran — and he’s failing at both: CNN
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he doesn't want war with Iran, which would likely put him at odds with his more bellicose advisers like John Bolton.
That being said, the president clearly believes he can bully Iran into unconditional submission to whatever the United States demands. And Iran is having none of it, escalating its own acts of maritime aggression and proclaiming they have missile technology capable of striking U.S. aircraft carriers.