Hearing erupts in laughter at Jim Jordan after John Dean humiliates him with lesson on parliamentary rules
At a hearing on Monday, former Watergate witness John Dean schooled Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) about the rules of the Judiciary Committee.
While appearing before the committee, Jordan suggested Dean was biased against President Donald Trump by reading some of Dean’s tweets.
“There was this,” Jordan complained. “We are witnessing Trump’s massive cover up of his criminal behavior as POTUS. You know who wrote that?”
“I suspect that was me,” Dean admitted.
“When you said the president of the United States was incapable of doing anything, were you thinking about the embassy in Jerusalem?” Jordan demanded to know.
“I think that under the parliamentary rules of the house, I’m refrained from addressing a full answer to your question,” Dean replied, prompting the gallery to erupt in laughter.
“You weren’t refrained in your tweets and your comments,” Jordan quipped.
“My tweets are not subject to parliamentary [rules],” Dean noted.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Trump supporter gets into public fight with actress Indya Moore of ‘Pose’
Actress Indya Moore of the luxury-universe television show "Pose" on the FX network, had a nasty run-in with a supporter of President Donald Trump.
According to TMZ, Moore saw the supporter holding up his sign and a fight broke out. It's unclear what the verbal exchange was between the two prior to punches being thrown. Moore, who identifies as transgender as well as non-binary, was captured on video stomping on the Trump sign expressing faux concern.
"Oh my," they said, walking away with the sign.
Armed Neo-Nazis tried tried to start a Charlottesville-style riot at Detroit Pride Parade: police
A group of white supremacists over the weekend tried to use the Motor City Pride Parade in Detroit as a launchpad to start another riot akin to the 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, police said on Monday.
The Detroit News reports that Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters on Monday that his officers over the weekend thwarted a plot by neo-Nazis to spark "Charlottesville No. 2" at the city's LGBTQ pride festival.
Conservative columnist rips Trump for ‘phony win’ against Mexico
On Monday, conservative Washington Post columnist, Jennifer Rubin, slammed President Donald Trump over his "phony win" against Mexico.
Rubin noted that Trump does not understand how foreign policy works, and instead throws temper tantrums and creates manufactured crises for his political benefit. She said that Trump's patterns have become "tiresome."
"President Trump's penchant for creating chaos, confrontation and conflict — be it on trade, North Korea, a government shutdown — only to 'resolve' it by getting nothing and claiming victory (e.g. falsely suggesting progress on North Korea denuclearization, celebrating a win in the Rose Garden by reopening the government as Democrats demanded) has become tiresome," Rubin wrote.