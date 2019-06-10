Hearing erupts in laughter at Jim Jordan after John Dean humiliates him with lesson on parliamentary rules

At a hearing on Monday, former Watergate witness John Dean schooled Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) about the rules of the Judiciary Committee.

While appearing before the committee, Jordan suggested Dean was biased against President Donald Trump by reading some of Dean’s tweets.

“There was this,” Jordan complained. “We are witnessing Trump’s massive cover up of his criminal behavior as POTUS. You know who wrote that?”

“I suspect that was me,” Dean admitted.

“When you said the president of the United States was incapable of doing anything, were you thinking about the embassy in Jerusalem?” Jordan demanded to know.

“I think that under the parliamentary rules of the house, I’m refrained from addressing a full answer to your question,” Dean replied, prompting the gallery to erupt in laughter.

“You weren’t refrained in your tweets and your comments,” Jordan quipped.

“My tweets are not subject to parliamentary [rules],” Dean noted.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.