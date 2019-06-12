Quantcast
Here are 4 ways the GOP’s star witness just undermined Trump’s bogus talking points about the Russia investigation

Published

1 min ago

on

Andrew McCarthy has been an aggressive defender of President Donald Trump against the charges brought up by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Fox News and elsewhere. In fact, the former federal prosecutor has been such a fierce advocate for Trump and a purveyor of the right wing’s talking points that Republicans called him before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday to testify.

But before the committee and under penalty of perjury, McCarthy actually contradicted several of the GOP’s favorite talking points about the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign, as both John Amato and Kyle Cheney pointed out.

1. He said no one who approved the Carter Page FISA application — which has been the source of outrage on the right — was acting bad faith.

One of the biggest sources of trumped-up outrage in right-wing media about the Russia investigation has been the surveillance of one-time Trump aide Carter Page, who was actually only surveilled after he left the campaign. (The Mueller report indicates Page has been targeted as a Russian intelligence asset in the past, though he wasn’t charged with any wrongdoing.) This one choice by investigators has been used to suggest that the FBI was on a politically motivated crusade targeting the Trump campaign — possibly in a conspiracy that went up to President Barack Obama.

But on Wednesday, McCarthy admitted that none of this is based in fact. Indeed, he said he doesn’t believe that the FBI agents, DOJ officials, or the judges who approved the surveillance were acting with bad faith — only that they made “mistakes.”

2. He also said he sees no reason to believe there was an FBI plot against Trump at all.

McCarthy has previously endorsed the view that there was something “shady” about the Obama administration investigating the Trump campaign — despite the ample evidence that there was reason to suspect criminal activity, and criminal activity was indeed found.

But speaking before Congress on Wednesday, he seemed to back down from the conspiratorial view beloved on the right wing that the FBI was trying to thwart Trump’s campaign. (In fact, it thwarted Hillary Clinton.)

“I never have said that they were trying to scuttle the Trump campaign. I don’t know that there’s evidence they were trying to scuttle the Trump campaign so I don’t want to be in a position of agreeing that that is my position because it’s not,” McCarthy told Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chair of the committee.

3. McCarthy also undermined the claim that Obama did nothing to stop the Russian election interference in 2016.

This has been one of Trump’s favorite assertions to deflect criticism for his weak stances toward Russia, but McCarthy correctly noted that it’s not true.

“I think that they did take some investigative steps,” he said. “It’s debatable whether they should have taken more.”

Of course, it is true that many people think Obama should have done more to counter Russia in 2016. One reason the administration was hesitant, though, was that it thought Trump and the Republicans would cry foul if Obama made a conspicuous public effort to discuss the interference.

4. He said the Trump campaign should have called the FBI.

When asked directly by Rep. Michael Quigley (D-IL) if the Trump campaign officials who received overtures from the Russians in 2016 should have called the FBI, McCarthy clearly broke with the president.

“Yes,” said McCarthy.

Later on Wednesday, ABC News aired an interview in which Trump said campaigns have no obligation to call the FBI if foreigners approach offering election help.

“Who does that?” said Trump.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lied when he said he’d never spoken to the FBI — he did it during a mob case

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is well acquainted with the FBI, contrary to his own assertions Wednesday in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that he'd never called the FBI in his life after seeing some "terrible things."

"You don't call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do," Trump said.

The reality is that Trump was doing business with the mob while running casinos, which earned him a chat from law enforcement.

In a Politico report from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and Trump biographer David Cay Johnston, Trump was talking to the FBI as far back as 1980.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is despicable’: Legal experts decry Trump’s ‘open invitation’ for Russia and others to interfere in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On the one hand, it wasn’t at all surprising for President Donald Trump to say on Wednesday that he sees nothing wrong with foreign governments offering opposition research to American political campaigns — it’s completely consistent with his actions in 2016. On the other, we should certainly still be shocked to hear Trump make these comments, especially when he admitted he would readily accept offers of election help from other countries.

He also denied that his campaign should have informed the FBI when Russia reached out in 2016 with offers of dirt on Hillary Clinton and said current FBI Director Christopher Wray was “wrong” to say that any foreign overtures to campaigns should be reported to the bureau.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Progressive radio host scores $4.1 million victory against neo-Nazis

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Radio host and sometimes-Comedian Dean Obeidallah won a major victory this week in his war against neo-Nazis at the Daily Stormer.

The Washington Post reported that the SiriusXMProgress host was awarded $4.1 million by a federal judge for smearing Obeidallah as a "terrorist." The attack on Obeidallah prompted several to send death threats and terrify the progressive host.

The goal of the lawsuit, according to Obeidallah was never about money, he said it was about "sending a message to Trump-loving white supremacists that they will never silence me nor any of the people in the groups they hate."

Continue Reading
 

