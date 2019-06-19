Here are 7 wild, bizarre and pathetic moments from Trump’s ‘campaign launch’
On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump held a rally that was billed as the official launch his re-election campaign — though he has never really stopped holding campaign rallies.
As expected, the president ranted, lied, and engaged in the raucous attacks that are central to his connection with Republican voters. Some of it was actually just sad, such as his continued obsession with Hillary Clinton.
Here are seven of the wildest, disturbing and pathetic moments from the rally:
1. He said Democrats “want to destroy our country as we know it.”
Trump casually accuses Democrats of “want[ing] to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it.” pic.twitter.com/4K79KlbEeR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
2. If Democrats win in 2020, “they would shut down your free speech,” Trump said.
Lindsay Graham and Marco Rubio look uncomfortable listening on while Trump makes insane accusations about Democrats pic.twitter.com/kfJwEnxAhK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019
Democrats have proposed nothing along these lines at all. Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly talked about overhauling libel laws to make it easier to go after his critics, and multiple reports suggest he has tried to use the power of the presidency to punish media outlets who give him unfavorable coverage.
3. He continued to make up lies about and attack Hillary Clinton — who isn’t running.
Trump accuses Clinton of not only deleting emails but having “acid washed” them. He says “acid washed” repeatedly.
Acid-washing emails is not a thing. Her team used a free software program called BleachBit, which does not involve bleach, nor acid, nor washing.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 19, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
President Trump taking shots at Hillary Clinton still now almost three years after they faced off. He says while her calling his supporters “deplorable” was bad he thought her saying his supporters were “irredeemable” was worse.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 19, 2019
4. After saying Democrats would go after their enemies with the law, Trump suggested Attorney General Bill Barr might still go after Hillary Clinton.
Trump insinuates that William Barr may still prosecute Hillary Clinton for her emails pic.twitter.com/rkb50ZVANa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019
5. Trump continued to deny that the tariffs he imposes, which are just import taxes, are actually taxes on Americans.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York estimates that the tariffs cost the typical American household $414 in 2018. That is estimated to increase to $831 per household this year. https://t.co/QjN6z1XRrIADVERTISEMENT
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 19, 2019
They just are. This isn’t even slightly controversial.
6. Trump claimed he was “officially” launching his campaign, and much of the media bought into this lie. But it made no sense.
President Trump tells crowd he is officially launching campaign.
Note: Trump filed the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission the day he was inaugurated to run for president in 2020.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 19, 2019
7. Trump rolled out one of his favorite and most absurd lies: that he was responsible for legislation that was passed under President Barack Obama.
“We passed VA Choice,” Trump says twice. “They’d been trying to get that passed, also, for…44 years.” It was a McCain-Sanders bill passed under Obama in 2014. #FactsFirst
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 19, 2019
British PM candidates clash over Brexit as Boris Johnson skips debate
Candidates to become Britain's next prime minister clashed over Brexit strategy at their first debate on Sunday but the frontrunner, Boris Johnson, dodged the confrontation.
The 90-minute debate on Channel 4 featured the five remaining candidates and an empty podium for Johnson, the gaffe-prone former foreign secretary and former mayor of London.
In sometimes ill-tempered exchanges, four of the five candidates said they would seek to renegotiate the draft Brexit divorce deal agreed with Brussels even though EU leaders have repeatedly ruled this out.
Michael Cohen ordered back to Congress on March 6
President Donald Trump's so-called "fixer" is being asked to return to Congress for more questioning on March 6.
Outside of the closed-door committee hearing Thursday, Cohen said that the House Intelligence Committee is seeking further information, according to Washington Examiner writer Byron York.
Michael Cohen finished closed-door testimony before House Intel Committee, says he's coming back for another session March 6. Again: No reason for secrecy. Transcripts should be released ASAP.
— Byron York (@ByronYork) February 28, 2019