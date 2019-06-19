Here are 7 wild, bizarre and pathetic moments from Trump’s ‘campaign launch’

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump held a rally that was billed as the official launch his re-election campaign — though he has never really stopped holding campaign rallies.

As expected, the president ranted, lied, and engaged in the raucous attacks that are central to his connection with Republican voters. Some of it was actually just sad, such as his continued obsession with Hillary Clinton.

Here are seven of the wildest, disturbing and pathetic moments from the rally:

1. He said Democrats “want to destroy our country as we know it.”

2. If Democrats win in 2020, “they would shut down your free speech,” Trump said.

Lindsay Graham and Marco Rubio look uncomfortable listening on while Trump makes insane accusations about Democrats pic.twitter.com/kfJwEnxAhK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019

Democrats have proposed nothing along these lines at all. Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly talked about overhauling libel laws to make it easier to go after his critics, and multiple reports suggest he has tried to use the power of the presidency to punish media outlets who give him unfavorable coverage.

3. He continued to make up lies about and attack Hillary Clinton — who isn’t running.

Trump accuses Clinton of not only deleting emails but having “acid washed” them. He says “acid washed” repeatedly. Acid-washing emails is not a thing. Her team used a free software program called BleachBit, which does not involve bleach, nor acid, nor washing. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 19, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump taking shots at Hillary Clinton still now almost three years after they faced off. He says while her calling his supporters “deplorable” was bad he thought her saying his supporters were “irredeemable” was worse. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 19, 2019

4. After saying Democrats would go after their enemies with the law, Trump suggested Attorney General Bill Barr might still go after Hillary Clinton.

Trump insinuates that William Barr may still prosecute Hillary Clinton for her emails pic.twitter.com/rkb50ZVANa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019

5. Trump continued to deny that the tariffs he imposes, which are just import taxes, are actually taxes on Americans.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York estimates that the tariffs cost the typical American household $414 in 2018. That is estimated to increase to $831 per household this year. https://t.co/QjN6z1XRrI ADVERTISEMENT — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 19, 2019

They just are. This isn’t even slightly controversial.

6. Trump claimed he was “officially” launching his campaign, and much of the media bought into this lie. But it made no sense.

President Trump tells crowd he is officially launching campaign. Note: Trump filed the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission the day he was inaugurated to run for president in 2020. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 19, 2019

7. Trump rolled out one of his favorite and most absurd lies: that he was responsible for legislation that was passed under President Barack Obama.

