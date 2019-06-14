Quantcast
Connect with us

Here is what Trump’s use of mock Spanish reveals about him

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Friday, Ben Zimmer of The Atlantic, outlined how President Donald Trump’s use of mock Spanish is racist. Trump has often used words such as “loco” and “hombres” during campaign rallies and interviews.

“There was a time last fall when Trump couldn’t stop using the Spanish loanword for crazy in speeches and interviews. As the Factba.se database of presidential statements reveals, from late September to early November, Trump used loco at no fewer than 10 different events,” Zimmer wrote.

However, linguistic experts noticed Trump’s overuse of mock Spanish and deemed it as an example of racism.

“Trump’s use of ‘hombres’ and ‘loco’ illustrates what the late linguistic anthropologist Jane Hill termed ‘Mock Spanish,’ an anglophone appropriation of Spanish words that, she argued, can serve as ‘a site for the indexical reproduction of racism in American English,'” he wrote.

He added that professors are even using Trump’s use of language to pinpoint his racist vocabulary to students.

“When Trump referred to ‘bad hombres’ in the 2016 debate, Adam Schwartz, a specialist in Spanish-language education at Oregon State University, wrote that ‘Donald Trump just made it a hell of a lot easier for me—and for all of us who teach about language, race and racism—to talk with students about Mock Spanish and the power of covert racist discourse,'” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimmer added, “Schwartz observed that while ‘hombre itself might not be a racial slur,’ Trump’s use of it crystalized ‘the scope of that word’s injury, its offensiveness, its oppressive potential.'”

Read the full column here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Source close to Don McGahn says you’d have to be ‘stupid’ to buy Trump’s latest lies about Mueller report

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he never told former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and he even accused McGahn of lying under oath in order to make himself look good.

However, a source described as "close to" McGahn tells Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that the president is simply making up lies to avoid being potentially implicated in obstructing justice.

"Anyone who believes Trump wasn’t telling Don to get rid of Mueller using these conflicts is just stupid or believes in the tooth fairy," the source told Swan.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: The ugly internal 2020 polls Trump said didn’t exist just got leaked

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump this week dismissed reports that his own campaign's internal polling had him losing badly to former Vice President Joe Biden -- and he even accused reporters of fabricating polls to make him look bad.

However, ABC News has obtained a copy of the campaign's polling that does in fact show him losing to Biden in key swing states.

All told, the campaign's polls had Trump losing to Biden in Pennsylvania by 16 points, while also losing Wisconsin and Florida by ten points and seven points, respectively.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here is what Trump’s use of mock Spanish reveals about him

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

On Friday, Ben Zimmer of The Atlantic, outlined how President Donald Trump's use of mock Spanish is racist. Trump has often used words such as "loco" and "hombres" during campaign rallies and interviews.

"There was a time last fall when Trump couldn't stop using the Spanish loanword for crazy in speeches and interviews. As the Factba.se database of presidential statements reveals, from late September to early November, Trump used loco at no fewer than 10 different events," Zimmer wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]