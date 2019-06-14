Here’s how the first Democratic primary debates will be divided up — and who didn’t win a place on stage at all
The Democratic National Committee announced the lineup for the first debates of the primary season on Friday. Because a large number of candidates — 20 — qualified to be on the stage, they decided to hold two debates on two separate nights.
To make things even more confusing, they assigned candidates semi-randomly to each night. It wasn’t entirely random, though, because the committee didn’t want to end up with one night featuring many more stronger candidates than the other, so they split the candidates into two groups — those with a significant showing in national polls, and those with around 2 percent or less — and tried to divide the more popular group evenly between the two nights.
Here’s how it all worked out.
Appearing on Wednesday, June 26:
- Cory Booker
- Julián Castro
- Bill de Blasio
- John Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Jay Inslee
- Amy Klobuchar
- Beto O’Rourke
- Elizabeth Warren
Appearing on Thursday, June 27:
- Joe Biden
- Michael Bennet
- Pete Buttigieg
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Kamala Harris
- John Hickenlooper
- Bernie Sanders
- Eric Swalwell
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
These four candidates failed to qualify for the debate entirely:
- Steve Bullock
- Seth Moulton
- Wayne Messam
- Mike Gravel
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke: Joe Biden a return to the past, country can ‘do far better’
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said Thursday that the primary frontrunner, Joe Biden, represented a return to the past and that the country can "do much better."
The comments, made during a morning TV interview, were O'Rourke's most direct and thorough criticism yet of Biden — or any rival, for that matter. The exchange on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" began when host Willie Geist asked O'Rourke about his differences with Biden, the former vice president — and the former El Paso congressman launched into a rebuttal of the notion that Biden is the party's best hope to defeat President Donald Trump.
2020 Election
Senior GOP lawmaker privately confides Trump is ‘impeachable’ if he gets foreign help with campaign: CNN analyst
During a panel discussion on Donald Trump's explosive admission that he would be open to foreign help in the next election, a CNN correspondent said that a senior Republican claimed the president was flirting with impeachment.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel related a conversation she had with the unidentified Republican.
"Just when they thought it was safe to come out, they're looking for a bigger desk to hide under," Gangel quipped. "But there is -- we are hearing things on background which means they're willing to talk to us, but they don't want to attach their names to it."
2020 Election
CNN host throws up his hands in exasperation after Trump claims ABC comments were edited to make him look bad
CNN host Jim Sciutto threw up his hands in what appeared to be exasperation on Thursday morning after a colleague informed him that Donald Trump was hinting that a disastrous interview he did with ABC was edited to make him look bad.
Following a Senate hallway interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham -- who tried to pin the president's comments on Democrats -- CNN's Sarah Westwood noted the president's response too.
"He [Trump] said, should I call the FBI after every conversation with a foreign national. Obviously, there's a huge distinction there, and the president suggested that ABC news somehow edited his answer deceptively," Westwood explained as Sciutto threw his hands up with a look of incredulity on his face.