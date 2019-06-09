Here’s what you should expect from next week’s Mueller report hearings

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance will be one of several legal experts called to answer questions by the Judiciary Committee Monday in a hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“I hope what we can do tomorrow, and maybe people will be skeptical of this, but I hope we can take the politics out of it and talk about that we’re at an important point in this country,” Vance told MSNBC host Kasie Hunt. “A lot of people have read the Mueller report, but it’s 448 pages, and we have to face the fact that not everyone can do that. So the question is, how can we make it accessible.”

Former federal prosecutors like Vance intend to talk about evidence and what prosecutors do in gathering evidence and how to weigh the law on crimes like obstruction.

Among Vance, John Dean is included in the group, which has ruffled President Donald Trump’s feathers enough for him to lash out on Twitter about it. Dean isn’t well known outside of political circles, but the president elevated him to a much higher status by tweeted his name this weekend.

Dean said on CNN last week that he was called to testify during the Clinton impeachment but didn’t feel he had anything important to add. This week, however, Dean has some expertise he intends to impart.

Politico senior writer Jake Sherman said these explainer hearings likely wouldn’t quench the thirst of those desperate for a taste of impeachment.

“They want to make this accessible to Americans. They think people don’t understand that impeachment actually means an indictment. If the House impeaches him, he’s not gone from office tomorrow,” Sherman said.

AP reporter Jonathan Lemire doesn’t anticipate it will move much in the White House. However, he doesn’t take into account the president’s twitchy Twitter finger, that might bring increased attention to the hearing from the president’s rage-watching.

Washington Post White House correspondent Anne Gearan said that people have spoken about a constitutional crisis and she thinks we’re coming dangerously close to it.

“I mean, the Constitution says that you’re supposed to show up in Congress when Congress calls you to do it because Congress has the independent authority to force the executive authority to show up,” she said. “If they don’t show up, this doesn’t typically end well. We haven’t been here before. In modern political memory, the White House has always grumblingly, complainingly, you know, made a political show out of it — complied.”

Republicans have pointed to former Attorney General Eric Holder for not appearing when subpoenaed, but they neglect to recall that Holder appeared for hearings just shy of one dozen times, he said in an interview. At the time, Republicans held Holder in contempt but didn’t take any further action. They could have, just as Democrats could here.