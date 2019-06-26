Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why Trump and Putin are only frenemies at this point

Published

1 min ago

on

President Trump’s campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran has hit an obstacle: Russia.

While the United States insists that Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in international airspace last week, Russia rejected the charge on Tuesday and supported Iran’s claim that the Global Hawk drone with a 116-foot wingspan was shot down over Iranian territory.

A top Russian official stated Moscow’s intelligence findings at a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, according to Haaretz, the Israeli daily.

Russia has military intelligence that shows that a U.S. drone was in Iranian airspace when it was shot down by Iran last week, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said on Tuesday in his opening remarks at a first-ever trilateral meeting with American and Israeli national security advisers in Jerusalem.

Iranian officials say the drone violated Iranian airspace and put the debris on display for the Iranian media.

Pompeo is trying to pull together a coalition of Middle East countries to confront Iran. After reneging on the international pact to limit Iran’s nuclear program, Trump has imposed crippling sanctions that are harming Iran’s health care system, ordered and called off a military attack that he said would have killed 150 people, and insisted that future attacks are “on the table.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pompeo is looking for allies to back Trump’s aggressive policy, starting with Israel. As Haaretz notes, “Israel believes that holding such talks in Jerusalem makes it a central regional partner in world powers’ discussions about their interests in Syria, and that this sends a public message to Iran’s leaders.”

This article was produced by the Deep State, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

But Patrushev’s comments sent another public message to Iran’s leaders: that Russia is not joining America’s war coalition. The Russians are willing to take Iran’s side against the U.S. and Israel, even in Jerusalem. Iranian news outlets are playing up Patrushev’s remarks.

Patrushev also cast doubt on U.S. and Israeli allegations that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps was behind the June 13 attacks on two ships in the Gulf of Oman. He said that evidence presented by the United States alleging Iran was behind attacks was of poor quality and unprofessional, according to Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Iranians say the tanker attacks were “suspicious” and called attention to the false U.S. claims in 2003 that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. German chancellor Angela Merkel has said the U.S. evidence is “convincing.”

Last week, after Iran shot down the U.S. drone, Putin said a U.S. attack on Iran “would be a catastrophe for the region” that could result in “a surge in violence and perhaps an increase in the number of refugees.”

In a TV call-in show last week, the Russian leader said that he believed Iran was still complying with its commitments under the nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration. Russia is also a party to the deal and, like the other European countries, supports its continuation, provided Iran remains compliant.

Trump has cultivated Putin since 2013 when he tweeted his hope that the Russian leader would attend a Trump-sponsored beauty pageant in Moscow and become “my new best friend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s yearning for Putin’s approval did not go unrequited. Putin and his agents supported Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2016, according to the Mueller Report. As recently as May 4, Trump said he had a “very good call with Putin” and expressed hopes for “a good/great relationship.”

But none of that means that Putin supports Trump’s belligerence toward Iran. Putin and Trump are typical frenemies.

Jefferson Morley is a writing fellow and the editor and chief correspondent of the Deep State, a project of the Independent Media Institute. He has been a reporter and editor in Washington, D.C., since 1980. He spent 15 years as an editor and reporter at the Washington Post. He was a staff writer at Arms Control Today and Washington editor of Salon. He is the editor and co-founder of JFK Facts, a blog about the assassination of JFK. His latest book is The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster, James Jesus Angleton.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

How the GOP is embracing more ruthless power grabs in the face of huge political challenges

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases highlighting the collision between partisan power grabs and setting the ground rules for two of the most important elections in America—those for U.S. House and state legislative chambers.

This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

One ruling concerns whether the Trump administration can add a question to the 2020 census that asks if anyone residing in that address is not a U.S. citizen. The other concerns whether hyper-partisanship is unconstitutional when state legislatures run by a single party draw electoral districts to maximize their party’s likelihood of winning elections.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks may have implicated Jared Kushner in a coverup

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks frustrated Democrats last week when she refused to answer multiple questions about her time in the White House.

However, Mother Jones' David Corn and Dan Friedman noticed one bit of Hicks's testimony that shines a negative light on Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

When asked about her false statement in December 2016 that there had been no contact between members of the Trump campaign and Russian government officials, Hicks said she consulted several top officials who worked for the campaign before making the statement, including Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon -- and Jared Kushner.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos’ Seattle suburb is running out of money thanks to lax taxation

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

The government of one of America's richest zip codes may soon run out of money to keep the lights on.

CNBC reports that the small town of Medina, Washington will have a budget referendum in November to raise taxes and prevent a budget shortfall in the coming fiscal year.

The idea of Medina being cash-strapped seems counter-intuitive given that both Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have houses there. What's more, Medina has an average home value of $2.77 million and a median household income of around $186,000.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link