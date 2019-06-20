Hope Hicks admitted she didn’t ask Trump if hush payments happened — before public denial during the 2016 election
On Thursday, CNN’s Manu Raju reported that one of the topics of discussion in ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks’ closed-door testimony to the House Judiciary Committee was the payoffs to women facilitated by President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year federal prison sentence for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.
During the course of that questioning, Hicks made a startling admission.
“She was pressed extensively behind closed doors about the hush money payments that occurred in the 2016 campaign that were aimed at apparently covering up those alleged extramarital affairs involving then-candidate Trump, presumably to help his election chances at the time,” said Raju. “She denied having any knowledge about the involvement. She said that to both Stormy Daniels, the former — the adult film actress, as well as the former playboy playmate Karen MacDougal, she said she was not involved with that and had no knowledge when that actually occurred.”
“She issued a statement right before the elections to the Wall Street Journal, saying that these allegations were untrue,” said Raju. “And she was asked about why she made that statement, and she said that she was directed to make a public statement denying that a relationship existed between Mr. Trump and a woman named Karen MacDougal. And then she was asked by Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat on the committee, did you ask the president whether that was true? Hicks responded, ‘Not to my recollection.'”
Watch below:
CNN
Hope Hicks called Trump’s plan for Jeff Sessions ‘odd’ — but White House lawyers blocked her from elaborating why
By all accounts, ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was not particularly forthcoming in her interview with the House Judiciary Committee — but according to the 273-page transcript of the closed-door hearing released on Thursday, she did begin to discuss a key point at which President Donald Trump potentially obstructed justice — until White House lawyers sitting with her intervened.
CNN's Manu Raju explained the details to Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."
"She did answer some questions about her time in the campaign season, and at one point did make one reference to something that later became a dispute," said Raju. "She was asked about the details in the Mueller report in which the president tried to get Jeff Sessions, the then-Attorney General, to un-recuse himself, to go back and oversee the Russia investigation after he had stepped aside from overseeing it."
Breaking Banner
Trump leveled by retired general for making Iran war decisions based on advice from Fox News hosts
During a panel discussion on the increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran after a drone was shot down by the Middle Eastern country in international airspace, a retired general claimed he was worried about Donald Trump's response based upon who it appears the president listens to when it comes to advice.
Speaking with host John Berman, retired Lt. General Mark Hertling warned that the shootdown was a dangerous provocation.
"It's huge, John," Hertling explained. "You can go all the way from backing down completely to a full-scale war -- that's what's dangerous about this situation."
CNN
CNN panelist stumps host with Trump logic: ‘You can statistically say anything but I don’t see it’
A Trump supporter on Thursday brushed off statistics showing that hate crimes have been rising since President Donald Trump's election by claiming that he has not personally seen any additional hate crimes.
During a CNN voter panel, host Alisyn Camerota quoted from official statistics showing a significant increase in hate crimes committed since Trump's upset victory in 2016.
Trump supporter Darrell Wimbley, however, wasn't buying it and he cited his own personal experiences to prove his point.
"You can say that, but I truly don't believe it because I don't see it," he said. "I can statistically say anything but I don't see it."