Hope Hicks called Trump’s plan for Jeff Sessions ‘odd’ — but White House lawyers blocked her from elaborating why
By all accounts, ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was not particularly forthcoming in her interview with the House Judiciary Committee — but according to the 273-page transcript of the closed-door hearing released on Thursday, she did begin to discuss a key point at which President Donald Trump potentially obstructed justice — until White House lawyers sitting with her intervened.
CNN’s Manu Raju explained the details to Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.”
“She did answer some questions about her time in the campaign season, and at one point did make one reference to something that later became a dispute,” said Raju. “She was asked about the details in the Mueller report in which the president tried to get Jeff Sessions, the then-Attorney General, to un-recuse himself, to go back and oversee the Russia investigation after he had stepped aside from overseeing it.”
“According to the Mueller report, he discussed it with Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager, essentially deliver the message to Jeff Sessions,” said Raju. “According to the Mueller report, Corey Lewandowski had discussed this with Hope Hicks. When this was asked to Hope Hicks in this closed-door session, she referred to it as, quote, ‘odd.’ She said it was odd about the whole — the way this episode played out.”
“The Democrats said, well, what do you mean by odd? That’s what Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the committee, tried to get her to clarify,” said Raju. “At that point, the White House lawyers stepped in, they objected to further line of questioning.”
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discussed ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks' testimony before the House Judiciary Committee regarding President Donald Trump — particularly her claim that she did not know whether the denial Trump directed her to give about the hush payments to women during the 2016 campaign was true.
"I don't believe her, because that was such a huge fact that she was repeating on behalf of Donald Trump, and it turned out to be a massive lie," Lieu told anchor Erin Burnett. "When she realized that it was a lie, she was not able to talk about that, because she got that information while she was at the White House, and [the lawyers] objected to everything about her tenure at the White House, but she did confirm that essentially Donald Trump directed her to make this massive lie to American people."
On Thursday, CNN's Manu Raju reported that one of the topics of discussion in ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks' closed-door testimony to the House Judiciary Committee was the payoffs to women facilitated by President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year federal prison sentence for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.
During the course of that questioning, Hicks made a startling admission.
