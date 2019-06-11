Quantcast
Connect with us

House Judiciary to subpoena Robert Mueller to testify ‘way before’ the end of the summer

Published

2 hours ago

on

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee expects Robert Mueller to be subpoenaed “way before” the end of the summer if he refuses to voluntarily testify before Congress.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) explained the timing during a Tuesday interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“Has Robert Mueller agreed to come in voluntarily?” Melber asked. “Is there a date by which he has not you would subpoena him?”

“We’re carrying on conversations with him. If we have to subpoena him, we will,” Nadler replied.

“Would that be by the end of the summer?” Melber asked.

“Oh, I would think way before,” Nadler said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host then attempted to pin it down further.

“By the end of June?” Melber asked.

“I’m not going to comment,” Nadler replied. “I don’t know.”

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

AG Barr has 20 minutes to reply to Cummings offer to call off tomorrow’s contempt vote

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway breaks down why Trump’s re-election is mortally endangered

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Quinnipiac University's latest poll offered truly terrible numbers for President Donald Trump. In a hypothetical matchup, the poll found Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by 13 points, and also losing by respectable margins to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Some of Trump's supporters tried to dismiss the poll as fake or unreliable. But conservative attorney George Conway flatly explained on Twitter that these numbers cannot be sugarcoated for the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

READ: Text of former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech to Iowa

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Iowa Tuesday, as President Donald Trump raced to speak to the Republican Party.

Biden will address the crowd in Davenport about the struggle farmers are facing not only in Iowa but across the country due to Trump's trade wars. The trade war adds to the struggles some states are facing as floods, hail and tornadoes destroyed the season's crop.

Biden said in a speech earlier Tuesday that there are problems with trade agreements, but that Trump's bluster and coercion are only continuing to destabilize markets. He pitched a much more rational and measured approach to negotiations.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link