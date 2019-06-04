House Majority Leader rejects DOJ’s offer of documents in return for stopping Barr contempt vote
On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he will be rejecting the Justice Department’s proposed deal to narrow congressional subpoenas and suspend the upcoming contempt vote against Attorney General William Barr.
“The fact of the matter is as you have pointed out and your reporters have pointed out, that offer is a very limited offer,” said Hoyer. “Clearly, the whole House voted to get the unredacted copy of the Mueller report, which we think is absolutely essential for us and for the American people to have the opportunity to make a decision based upon the facts that are disclosed.”
The DOJ tried to offer a deal to House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) — offering a subset of the documents from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that they had subpoenaed, in return for canceling the contempt vote.
“We’ll see what happens over the next few days in terms of negotiation, but very frankly, the administration has got to get off this position of we are not going to respond to proper requests for documents, for testimony, for information regarding the operations of the executive department,” said Hoyer. “I can’t believe that there is another instance where there has been this broad a refusal to give information which is legitimately asked for by the representatives of the American people. So at this point in time, I would advise Mr. Nadler that we are not going to take any action to stop the vote this coming week.”
Trump’s DOJ is negotiating with Dems because they are ‘very clearly concerned’ about Barr contempt vote: Reporter
On Tuesday, the Department of Justice offered to give the House Judiciary Committee additional documents on former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation — an apparent attempt to persuade them to drop the upcoming vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.
And according to CNN congressional reporter Sunlen Serfaty, it is a sign that threats from House Democrats are legitimately worrying the Trump administration.
"It certainly suggests that they are very clearly concerned about the contempt vote that is looming large right now, hanging over their head," said Serfaty. "It is still scheduled for one week from today next Tuesday, June 11th, here on Capitol Hill. The DOJ clearly signaling in this letter sent the House Judiciary Committee today that they want this threat essentially to be off the table, and that they are willing to make some concessions."
CNN’s John Avlon implores viewers to resist totalitarianism: ‘Keep George Orwell fiction’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," John Avlon marked the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre — and warned that it is everyone's responsibility to stand up for free expression and prevent the government from trampling on dissent.
"For a guy who's been dead for nearly 70 years, George Orwell has never been hotter," said Avlon. "Sales of his dystopian novel 1984 surged to the top of the charts after President Trump's inauguration." He noted the similarities between Trump's attacks on "fake news" and the assaults on truth by the all-powerful state laid out in Orwell's novel: "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."
Trump-backing businessman freaks out about ‘absolutely horrible’ Mexico tariffs in CNN interview
An American businessman who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 told CNN on Tuesday that he's deeply worried by the president's latest trade war with Mexico.
In an interview with CNN reporter Vanessa Yurkevich, Chamberlain Distributing president Jaime Chamberlain said that his business would be in dire shape if the president follows through with this threat to hit Mexico with escalating tariffs.
"So five percent [tariffs] for now is absolutely horrible," he said. "Going to ten, fifteen, twenty percent, I can't even -- I can't even imagine."
As Yurkevich explained, Chamberlain imports literally all of his produce from Mexico into his Arizona-based warehouse, where they're then distributed to American consumers. He said that even though he voted for Trump in 2016, he was not in favor of his current trade policies.