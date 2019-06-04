House Majority Leader rejects DOJ’s offer of documents in return for stopping Barr contempt vote

On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he will be rejecting the Justice Department’s proposed deal to narrow congressional subpoenas and suspend the upcoming contempt vote against Attorney General William Barr.

“The fact of the matter is as you have pointed out and your reporters have pointed out, that offer is a very limited offer,” said Hoyer. “Clearly, the whole House voted to get the unredacted copy of the Mueller report, which we think is absolutely essential for us and for the American people to have the opportunity to make a decision based upon the facts that are disclosed.”

The DOJ tried to offer a deal to House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) — offering a subset of the documents from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that they had subpoenaed, in return for canceling the contempt vote.

“We’ll see what happens over the next few days in terms of negotiation, but very frankly, the administration has got to get off this position of we are not going to respond to proper requests for documents, for testimony, for information regarding the operations of the executive department,” said Hoyer. “I can’t believe that there is another instance where there has been this broad a refusal to give information which is legitimately asked for by the representatives of the American people. So at this point in time, I would advise Mr. Nadler that we are not going to take any action to stop the vote this coming week.”

