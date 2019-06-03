House Oversight Committee to vote on holding Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt

According to CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju, the House Oversight Committee will vote to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas.

The probe related to the added question to the Census about the citizenship status of occupants in the home.

More contempt votes on tap: House Oversight to vote to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt over the failure to comply with subpoenas in census probe — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 3, 2019

The issue is headed to the Supreme Court after a report revealed the hard drive of a right-wing activist developed the idea as a means for Republicans to be able to gerrymander Congressional districts to benefit the GOP.