House to begin Mueller hearings on June 10

According to an MSNBC report, Congress will begin diving into Robert Mueller’s report starting next week.

According to host Ali Velshi, the House Judiciary Committee will dive into several sections of the report. Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that Russia clearly attacked the United States electoral system in efforts to help President Donald Trump’s campaign and he intends to investigate several facets of the Mueller report, including the hack.

The special counsel said in a press conference that he doesn’t know what he could say to Congress that isn’t already known. He noted that were he to testify he would simply repeat what was in the report.

Still, officials have said that they still wish for him to appear.

The Trump administration has yet to take action to protect the country from further election meddling.

The story is still developing….