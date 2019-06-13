Quantcast
Hundreds of religious leaders demand Trump and his enablers ‘repent of their sins’ — right outside of the White House

Published

1 min ago

on

“We must show up in person to deliver a prophetic indictment. “

Hundreds of interfaith leaders stood ready to face arrest outside the White House on Wednesday where they delivered a “moral indictment to an immoral administration.”

The march and rally, dubbed Moral Witness Wednesday, was organized to denounce the President Donald Trump administration’s cruel and unjust policies including the detaining of migrant children and attacks on healthcare access. Rev. Dr. William Barber and Rabbi Arthur Waskow, director of the Shalom Center, initially conceived of the action, organizations say.

In a tweet ahead of the protest, Barber, who’s also president of social justice group Repairers of the Breach and a co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, explained the motivation for the action: “Jeremiah 22 tells us that when political leaders abuse their office & hurt the poor, we must show up in person to deliver a prophetic indictment. Now is the time. Join us June 12.”

Other religious leaders taking part include Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign; Imam Al-Hajj Talib ‘Abdur-Rashid, Ameer/president of The Muslim Alliance in North America; and Rabbi Esther Lederman, director of Communities of Practice and Congregational Innovation for the Union of Reform Judaism.

2020 Election

Warren, Sanders lead calls for immediate impeachment hearings after Trump says he would welcome dirt from foreign power in 2020

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

"We have a president who thinks he is above the law. The House should immediately begin impeachment inquiries," said Sen. Bernie Sanders

After President Donald Trump openly stated he would accept dirt on his 2020 opponents from a foreign power and not necessarily alert law enforcement, members of Congress and contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination said Trump's remarks provide yet another reason for the House to immediately launch impeachment proceedings.

"The Mueller report made it clear: A foreign government attacked our 2016 elections to support Trump, Trump welcomed that help, and Trump obstructed the investigation," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a 2020 White House hopeful, tweeted late Wednesday. "Now, he said he'd do it all over again. It's time to impeach Donald Trump."

Breaking Banner

Rick Gates and Michael Flynn ordered to testify by House Intel Committee

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Rick Gates and Michael Flynn -- two of the key witnesses in the special counsel probe of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Gates, who served as President Donald Trump's deputy campaign chairman, and Flynn, a campaign adviser and then national security adviser, each agreed to cooperate in Robert Mueller's investigation as part of a plea agreement.

Neither man has been sentenced.

The Democrat-led committee ordered documents to be turned over no later than June 26, and both men were ordered to testify no later than July 10.

BREAKING: The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Rick GATES and Michael FLYNN

Facebook

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Shinzo Abe: Trump ‘not worthy of exchanging messages’

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Iran's supreme leader told visiting Japanese prime minister on Thursday he does not consider US President Donald Trump "worthy" of exchanging messages with.

"We have no doubt in your good will and seriousness but regarding what you said the US president told you, I don't consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Shinzo Abe, in footage of their meeting aired by state television in a rarity for such high-level talks.

"I have no response for him and will not answer him," he added.

Iran "has no trust in America and will not in any way repeat the bitter experience of the previous negotiations with America," Khamenei said in comments published by his official website.

