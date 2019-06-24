‘I don’t have to do it, legally’: Trump says he can invade Iran without Congress’ permission
On Monday, CNN reported that in a new interview, President Donald Trump said that he can invade Iran without congressional approval — and that although he would “like the idea” of keeping Congress in the loop, he doesn’t “legally” have to do so.
“I like the idea of keeping Congress abreast, but I wouldn’t have to do that,” said Trump. In response to the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said he must obtain congressional approval first, Trump said, “I disagree. I think most people seem to disagree.”
“I do like keeping them — they are intelligent people,” added Trump. “They will come up with some thoughts. I actually learned a couple of things the other day when we had our meeting with Congress which I think were helpful to me. I do like keeping them abreast, but I don’t have to do it, legally.”
Watch below:
CNN
US foes are goading Trump because they know he’s a ‘blow-hard and full of bluster’: CNN analyst
President Donald Trump walked back from the brink of atrocities last week, from calling off a military strike against Iran to pushing back planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in major American cities.
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told anchor Wolf Blitzer how foreign adversaries have been emboldened to challenge Trump — because for all his bombast, they know they are calling a bluff.
"I think Donald Trump is pretty well a known quantity at this point," said Toobin. "I mean, I think people around the world know he's a blowhard, knows he's full of bluster. But that's no reason to get into a war."
CNN
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin stunned that Trump fans don’t care how many women accuse him of assault
CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Monday expressed astonishment that journalist E. Jean Carroll's rape allegations against President Donald Trump haven't gotten more attention.
During a discussion with CNN's Gloria Borger, Baldwin broke down how a shocking number of women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against the president, who was also caught on camera bragging about sexually assaulting women in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from 2006.
CNN
‘You’re scaring the children’: Nancy Pelosi says she got in Trump’s face with terms he can understand
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed on Monday that she told President Donald Trump that he is "scaring children" with his family separation policy at the border.
"Children are scared," she recalled telling him. "You're scaring the children of America, not just in those families, but their neighbors and communities."
"You're scaring the children," Pelosi repeated. "Now we have to continue to keep that pressure on [the president] to remove all doubt that we in our country respect people for their dignity and worth."
"Families belong together," the Speaker concluded.