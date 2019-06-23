Quantcast
Connect with us

If Trump wants to go after Iran he’ll need allies — but he doesn’t have many left

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s style of politics and “deals” has been more about fighting, creating animosity or publicly attacking international partners. Now that there is a conflict with Iran, Trump is short on allies who can join forces.

In a Politico piece, reporter Anita Kumar harkened back to Trump’s tired phrase “America First,” noting that now it has become synonymous with “America alone.”

After violating the Iran nuclear treaty, things have gotten worse in the relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, Trump cozying up to Kim Jong Un has only resulted in a short pause of weapons tests before beginning again. Trump is in a trade war with China, and the two have reached an impasse in the negotiations. Most of Europe can’t stand Trump.

“This administration doesn’t care about enlisting allies. We’re moving forward. Period,” said retired French Ambassador Gérard Araud. “For us, we are totally at a loss — 60, 70 years of foreign policy thrown overboard.”

Trump is headed to Japan for the G-20 summit, where he could have an opportunity to build relationships, make friends, and apologize for his brash Twitter attacks of world leaders, but the likelihood of it is slim.

This week, the Pentagon announced it would send 1,000 American troops to the Middle East after a non-American oil tanker was hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump has approached diplomatic negotiations like business deals, including personal engagement, high stakes gambles and threats to walk away. Yet international relations has complicated and sometimes dangerous second-order effects,” Politico quoted Amanda Sloat, who was Pres. Barack Obama’s deputy assistant secretary at the State Department and as a senior adviser on the Middle East. “Iran, North Korea and China are challenges that predate Trump — so the question is whether his approach is making things worse.”

In an October rally, Trump admitted he was a nationalist, and praised withdrawing from foreign wars. So, surrounding himself with Warhawks like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Bolton seems to conflict with his promise to bring troops home.

It’s unclear if Trump will try to go after Iran alone or walk back his “red line.” As he turns to run for reelection, there’s also the matter of most Americans not wanting to send their children to die in another Middle Eastern war. Ironically, Trump tweeted in 2012 that he anticipated former President Barack Obama would start a war in Iran to help him win reelection. It never happened under Obama, who easily sailed to victory. Now, political commentators are wondering if the 2012 tweet predicts Trump’s behavior.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has a 2020 election ‘challenge’ as suburban voters and wealthy donors flee him: Vanity Fair reporter

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump's re-election hopes in 2020, a reporter for Vanity Fair said the president's chances may be narrowing due to changes from the 2016 election that led to his surprising win.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Gabriel Sherman said Trump has solidified his base, but that independents are fleeing. Add to that, rich benefactors who have been big supporters of the GOP are backing off.

"Here's the thing," Sherman began. "Clearly the people that are loyal to Trump, we saw this just last week when he was in Orlando for his kickoff rally, everyone reported it was a rehash of all of the 2016 campaign catch words and slogans."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet destroys ‘opposite of a journalist’ Chuck Todd over his ‘vapid’ Trump interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

While NBC might be happy with the ratings it got from a highly-touted interview with Donald Trump conducted by Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, the reviews of the NBC political director's performance were bad. Really bad.

Focusing on Todd's inability, or lack of desire, to push-back on any of the president's claims -- including particularly egregious claims Trump made about detaining immigrant children at the border that the president blamed on Barack Obama, -- one Twitter commenter called what Todd does for a living the "opposite" of journalism.

Particularly brutal was an assessment by NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen who tweeted: "Just watched @chucktodd 'interview' the president about kids and the border. I don't what that was. But it was not public discourse. Nothing to do with eliciting information, or accountability, or where do you stand? It was like feeding English sentences into a wood chipper."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Is decency a weakness? Here’s what psychiatrist Carl Jung would say about the GOP’s embrace of the dark side

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

Let’s talk about decency.

We are a nation that elected a man who in less than two and a half years has sullied our reputation across the world while here at home enabling our baser instincts to mug and molest our better angels.

The concept of decency is not one he knows or possesses within himself. His lack of it has helped reignite a contagion of hatred and intolerance, ratcheted up by Internet trollery, that largely lay dormant but now spreads once again like a toxin through the body politic.

Because of him this is not an America made great. It is instead a nation struggling with basic human decency, whether at the camps and cages of our southern border or along the corridors of Congress, where too many once rational members have succumbed to the siren call of cynical opportunism and demagoguery.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link