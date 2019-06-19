Illinois cops arrest man for being hospitalized while black

On Monday, Freeport, Illinois resident Shaquille Dukes was arrested outside of FHN Memorial Hospital with an IV attached to his arm.

The reason? A security guard accused him of “trying to leave the hospital to sell the IV equipment on eBay.”

Dukes, who is African-American, has filed a racial profiling complaint with the city, insisting that this would never have happened to a white hospital patient. “I’m not just going to sit here and be complacent about what I know is an illegality,” he told the Journal Standard.

The city has launched an investigation into the incident, although police have urged the public to not “rush to judgment” on the matter.

Read the full account of Duke’s story below:

ADVERTISEMENT