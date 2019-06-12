Illinois establishes abortion as ‘fundamental right’
The governor of the US state of Illinois on Wednesday enacted a law establishing a “fundamental right” to abortion and removing old laws that criminalized the procedure.
The Illinois law was passed in response to a wave of bans and restrictions approved in other states, and Governor JB Pritzker hailed it as “a beacon of hope in the heart of this nation.”
The law repeals criminal penalties on abortion providers, codifying what had already been de facto law through court rulings.
The measure also requires private health insurance companies in the state to cover abortion procedures.
“We are building a firewall around Illinois to protect reproductive access for everyone,” state representative Kelly Cassidy, one of the law’s chief sponsors said.
Pritzker, a Democrat, said the added legal protections are necessary in the event that the US Supreme Court rules in the future to impose new abortion limits.
“Those opposed to women’s reproductive rights are emboldened,” the governor said, “And their hopeful eyes are on the highest court in the land.”
It comes as more conservative US states have enacted restrictions on abortion as part of a strategy to push the issue to the Supreme Court.
The top court upheld women’s right to abortion in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, but anti-abortion forces hope to overturn it now that the court’s conservative majority has been strengthened with the addition of two justices appointed by President Donald Trump.
Alabama approved a near complete abortion ban in May, and six other states have tightened abortion access in recent months, making the procedure illegal when fetal heartbeat is detected — usually around the six-week mark, when many women are not aware they are pregnant.
Pritzker said Illinois would be willing to accept “refugees from other states” where women might be denied abortion access.
In neighboring Missouri, for example, the fate of the last remaining abortion clinic is in the hands of a judge who is considering whether to allow it to continue operating.
Trump is treating executive privilege like a ‘magic wand’ to ward off investigations: CNN legal analyst
On Wednesday, legal analyst Elie Honig ripped Trump for using executive privilege as a "magic wand" during an interview with CNN's Brooke Bawldin.
Controversy over the 2020 citizenship question rose today after Trump sought to use executive privilege to keep records hidden.
"Documents related to the controversial citizenship question on the 2020 census, and the House Oversight Committee wants to see the documents and threaten contempt charges for Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for withholding them, but this morning the president made a preemptive strike. Before the House could vote on contempt, he announced he was invoking executive privilege to keep the documents under wraps," Baldwin explained.
US accuses North Korea of breaching UN fuel cap
The United States is accusing North Korea of breaching a UN-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by carrying out dozens of ship-to-ship transfers this year, according to a report obtained by AFP on Wednesday.
In the document, the United States asked a UN sanctions committee to rule that the annual cap of 500,000 barrels had been exceeded and demand that countries immediately halt fuel deliveries to North Korea.
"The United States and its partners remain gravely concerned about the degree of UN Security Council resolution violations that are occurring in relation to North Korea's import of refined petroleum products," said the report sent to the committee on Tuesday.
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Feds have classified info suggesting Chinese espionage operation targeted Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club
A new court filing this week suggests that federal law enforcement officials have classified information about a Chinese espionage operation that nearly succeeded in infiltrating President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
The Miami Herald reports that "federal prosecutors have disclosed they are developing a potential national security case against Yujing Zhang, the 33-year-old Chinese woman charged with unlawfully entering Mar-a-Lago with a stash of electronic equipment."