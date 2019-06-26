Images of drowned Salvadoran migrant and his 2-year-old daughter stir outrage
Shocking images of a drowned Salvadoran migrant and his two-year-old daughter who died while trying to cross the Rio Grande river from Mexico to the United States have sparked outrage, underscoring the dangers faced by asylum-seekers.
Twenty-five-year-old Oscar Martinez Ramirez fled El Salvador with his 21-year-old wife and their daughter and decided to make the risky crossing from Mexico to the US on Sunday afternoon, according to a Mexican court report seen by AFP.
Ramirez carried the little girl on his back, stowing her inside his t-shirt to keep her safe as they attempted to cross the river. But the pair were swept away by violent currents, drowning before her mother’s eyes, who survived the ordeal and arrived on shore.
The two bodies were found Monday in Matamoros in Tamaulipas state.
A series of haunting photographs showing the young father and child lying face-down in water have stirred anger in El Salvador and Mexico, where the government had faced sharp criticism for its treatment of migrants.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist who took office in December vowing to protect migrants’ rights, has previously come under fire over an AFP journalist’s images last week of heavily armed National Guardsmen forcibly detaining two women and a girl at the Rio Grande.
On Tuesday, the Mexican leader said the 15,000 troops his government has deployed to the US border do not have orders to stop migrants from crossing, and vowed to investigate the controversial detention.
International law protects the right of undocumented migrants to cross borders to seek asylum, and Mexico has not typically stopped them from doing so at its northern border.
But Lopez Obrador is facing pressure from US President Donald Trump on the issue, and his government is eager to show results and avoid the punitive tariffs the US leader threatened last month to impose on Mexican goods.
On June 7, the two countries reached an agreement, with Mexico agreeing to reinforce its southern border with 6,000 National Guardsmen. Washington has given Mexico 45 days to take action.
Trump accuses Twitter of ‘censoring’ him in bizarre rant on Fox Business
President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Twitter of "censoring" him in an angry rant on Fox Business.
During an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo, the president said that Twitter was intentionally lowering his follower count, which he claimed made it "harder for me to get out the message."
Even though Trump currently has more than 61 million people following him on Twitter, he claimed that he should have much more and said that Twitter executives were to blame.
"These people are all Democrats, it's totally biased towards Democrats," the president fumed. "If I announced tomorrow that I was a liberal Democrat i would pick up 5,000 followers!"
Reporting team that busted Trump’s tax secrets crumbles — thanks to ‘wrecking ball’ NYT journalist
In October 2018, The New York Times published a landmark story on how President Donald Trump and his siblings committed large-scale tax fraud in the 1990s to maximize their inheritance.
Even for a story about Trump, who is seemingly invulnerable to financial scandal, it was hugely consequential — among other things, it led to Trump's sister resigning as a federal judge — and the reporters won a Pulitzer Prize for their efforts.
Iran unbowed by US ‘insults’, says supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that his country remains unbowed by pressure exerted by the United States and its "insults" against the Islamic republic.
"The Iranian nation seeks dignity, independence and progress; that's why pressures by cruel enemies do not affect Iranians," Khamenei said in a speech to a crowd in Tehran.
"The graceful Iranian nation has been accused and insulted by the world's most vicious regime, the US, which is a source of wars, conflicts and plunder," he said, quoted by his office.
"The Iranian nation won't give up over such insults," said Khamenei.