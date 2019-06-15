India set to raise tariffs on some US goods: reports
India has decided to raise tariffs on imports of 29 goods from the US after having deferred the move several times since announcing it last year, media reported Saturday.
The government had said last June it would raise import taxes on a slew of US goods including almonds and apples, apparently irked by Washington’s refusal to exempt New Delhi from higher steel and aluminium tariffs.
But it delayed raising tariffs several times as trade talks between the world’s two biggest democracies raised hopes of a resolution.
However President Donald Trump’s decision to strip New Delhi of its preferential trade status earlier this month appears to have triggered the latest Indian move.
There would be no further delays in imposing the retaliatory tariffs, the Economic Times reported, quoting a government official, with the new taxes due to take effect from Sunday.
The Press Trust of India news agency said the finance ministry would make a formal announcement soon, although it had already conveyed its decision to the United States.
The trade tensions come despite Washington’s effort to boost ties with India as a counterweight to China and Trump’s stated good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trump and Modi are set to meet at the G20 summit on June 28-29 in Osaka where the sticky trade issue is likely to be taken up.
It is also likely to figure during talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is set to visit India for talks later this month.
On Wednesday Pompeo had said the US was open to dialogue with India and would “broach some tough topics”.
US goods and services trade with India stood at an estimated $142.1 billion in 2018. The US trade deficit with India was $24.2 billion, according to official data.
Washington is already engaged in a full-blown trade war with India’s regional rival China.
Womankind’s giant leap: who will be the first female moonwalker?
Who will take the giant leap for womankind?
More than fifty years after the end of the Apollo program, NASA plans to return to the Moon by 2024 as a "proving ground" to test the next generation of spacecraft ahead of an eventual crewed mission to Mars.The new program has been named Artemis after Apollo's twin-sister in Greek mythology, and the space agency has said that the mission will see the first woman to stride the lunar surface.
So, who will she be? No one knows for sure, but it's a likely bet the candidate will be selected from among NASA's current roster of 12 female astronauts.
Breaking Banner
How the media is already Trump’s willing accomplice as the drumbeat for war with Iran grows louder
If there were any lingering hopes that the corporate media learned from its role in perpetuating the lies that led to the 2003 invasion of Iraq and would never again help start a Middle East war on the basis of false or flimsy evidence, the headlines that blared across the front pages of major U.S. news websites Thursday night indicated that such hopes were badly misplaced.
The U.S. military late Thursday released blurry, black-and-white video footage that it claimed—without any underlying analysis or further details—showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous, one of the oil tankers damaged in attacks in the Gulf of Oman.
US auto workers at VW plant reject bid to unionize
The United Auto Workers union has suffered a fresh defeat at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee, with workers narrowly voting down a move to organize the factory for a second time.
The UAW has never managed to fully organize a US plant owned by a foreign manufacturer and a win at the German carmaker's Chattanooga facility would have been a significant victory.
But the 1,700-strong workforce at the factory rejected the move by a margin of 833-776 in a ballot that concluded Friday.
The organizing effort was attacked by state Republicans and hampered by an ongoing federal corruption probe, with a former vice president of the auto union soon to be sentenced after pleading guilty to misappropriating funds.