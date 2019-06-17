Quantcast
Connect with us

Informal Trump legal advisor urges potential witnesses to ‘spit in the face’ of House committee chairs

Published

1 min ago

on

Joseph E diGenova

On Monday, Politico reported that House Democrats, enraged at the White House’s blanket use of executive privilege to stonewall all attempts to call witnesses in the investigation of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, are weighing the idea of calling Trump associates who have never worked in the White House, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Trump campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski.

But according to Joseph DiGenova, a former federal prosecutor and Fox News commentator who represented two witnesses in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and gives Trump informal legal advice, these witnesses should just “spit in the face” of investigators.

“You know what happens in a hearing like that, the witness says, ‘You know what, [House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold] Nadler, go to hell. I’m sick of you. I’m sick of what you’ve done to my family,” said diGenova, according to Politico. “If they want to do that, I’d be there with a camera to watch that. How stupid. They think people are gonna roll over and play dead for these morons? They may accept just to have the opportunity to spit in the face of Elijah Cummings, Schiff and Nadler, and I would recommend that they do it.”

DiGenova is known for peddling conspiracy theories about the 2016 election and the investigations into Trump. He proclaimed that the Mueller investigation was “a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime,” and at one point accused FBI Director Christopher Wray of planting fake stories about himself to keep the loyalty of out-of-control FBI agents.

DiGenova’s remarks quickly sparked outrage:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr torn to shreds for suggesting his dad has been treated worse than slaves and Native Americans

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. thinks his father has been treated worse than any human in American history -- including slaves, Native Americans and presidents who have been assassinated while in office.

After President Donald Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that "there's never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been," Trump Jr. jumped on Twitter to defend his father and simply said that "he's right."

He’s right. https://t.co/ZRlenHkXrq

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump drowned in ‘heavy metal jokes’ after trying to tag Dem challengers as ‘motley crew’

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump trotted out a new catchphrase to mock the field of Democratic presidential candidates, but it didn't get quite the reaction he may have hoped.

The president insisted polls looked good for his re-election chances, despite leaked internal polling that says otherwise, and tried to tag his potential 2020 challengers as a "motley crew."

Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump betting he can win re-election by spinning new conspiracy theories to explain investigations: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into President Donald Trump's association with Russian efforts to undermine the 2016 presidential election may be over. But that does not mean the president is free from oversight.

According to Politico, Trump is still facing 15 civil and criminal probes by at least nine federal, state, and municipal agencies on everything from obstruction of justice to campaign finance violations to using his office to enrich his family and businesses. But president is not bothered by these investigations — or at least, he believes that he can use them to his political advantage.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link