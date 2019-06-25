Instagram chief insists it doesn’t spy on users
Instagram doesn’t snoop on private conversations as part of its advertising targeting strategy, the head of the popular social media site said in an interview Tuesday.
“We don’t look at your messages, we don’t listen in on your microphone; doing so would be super problematic for a lot of different reasons,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in an interview with CBS.
“But I recognize you’re not going to really believe me.”
During the interview, Mosseri acknowledged that he is grilled regularly by Instagram users who insist they receive ads from restaurants, stores and other companies after only conducting a private conversation about an item and not posting to the broader site.
Like its parent company Facebook, Instagram — a social media site for posting photographs — offers a private messaging system, as well as a platform to post items to followers.
The issue of user privacy has been one of the many controversies dogging Facebook in the wake of revelations that defunct political consultancy Cambridge Analytica used private data from tens of millions of Facebook users for political targeting.
Mosseri said there were two ways that users may have this experience, “dumb luck” and if users are talking about a consumer good more generally.
“You saw a restaurant on Facebook or Instagram and you really like the thing. It’s top of mind, maybe it’s subconscious and then it bubbles up later,” Mosseri said. “I think this kind of thing happens often in a way that’s really subtle.”
Mosseri was also probed on the company’s policy on videos of famous people that are altered and can go viral.
Recent cases include one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that was slowed down to make her appear drunk or impaired, and a “deepfake” video of Mark Zuckerberg altered to show the Facebook chief bragging about controlling billions of people’s “stolen” personal data.
Mosseri said Instagram is working on a policy for deepfakes.
“We are not going to make a one-off decision to take a piece of video down just because it’s of Mark and Mark happens to run this place,” he said. “That would be really inappropriate and irresponsible.”
He said any policy would be based on “defined principles” and would be “transparent.”
The first order of business is to locate doctored content more quickly, he said.
“Once we can do that, then we can have the next debate about whether or not to take it down when we find it,” Mosseri said.
Conservative attorney reveals Duncan Hunter’s ‘colossal stupidity’ with devastating timeline of his actions
Conservative attorney Gabriel Malor, who in the past has written legal analyses for right-wing publications such as The Federalist and the Washington Examiner, found himself in awe at the latest Department of Justice filings leveled against indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA).
In court filings made on Tuesday, the DOJ alleged that Hunter illegally used money donated to his congressional campaign to “carry out a series of intimate relationships” with women who were all involved in politics, including three registered lobbyists and one of his own staff members.
Chris Christie hates everything about Trump’s ‘rolling sh*t show’ — but he’s voting for him anyway
Chris Christie doesn't agree with anything President Donald Trump does or says -- but he's still voting for him in 2020.
The former New Jersey governor ticked off a list of reasons he opposed most of the consequential actions Trump has taken through nearly two and a half years in the White House, and he was hard-pressed to justify his intent to vote for a second four-year term, reported The Atlantic.
Republican humiliates himself at Senate hearing as his attempt to nail Instagram for liberal bias falls apart
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Tuesday fell flat on his face when he tried to get technology experts to admit that major social media platforms were biased against conservatives.
While talking with assorted experts on artificial intelligence and algorithms, Johnson said that he had his staff members go to Politico's Instagram account and record what other recommendations the app gave to them after following it.
According to Johnson, the vast majority of recommendations that came back were for news websites like the Washington Post or progressive outlets like Huffington Post, and none were for right-wing websites such as Breitbart.