Internet cracks up at ‘simpleton’ Donald Trump attacking conservative writer as ‘simplistic’ and ‘radical left’

54 mins ago

President Donald Trump went after conservative columnist Peggy Noonan Sunday after a weekend-long Twitter war against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

“Peggy Noonan, the simplistic writer for Trump Haters all, is stuck in the past glory of Reagan and has no idea what is happening with the Radical Left Democrats, or how vicious and desperate they are. Mueller had to correct his ridiculous statement, Peggy never understood it!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Conservatives were struck by the lack of information Trump seemed to have about Noonan’s position writing for former President Ronald Regan, who Trump seems to view in as much esteem as he has for someone other than himself. One user also noted it was probably the first time in history someone put the words “radical left” in the same sentence with Peggy Noonan.

Others noted the strange dichotomy of Trump bringing together so many contrasting people and groups with his attacks. Politicians have promised to bring the country together for years, but the president has managed to bring many different people together against him.

Progressives, on the other hand, did what they do best: hilarious mockery. You can see the best of those below:

