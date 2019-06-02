Internet cracks up at ‘simpleton’ Donald Trump attacking conservative writer as ‘simplistic’ and ‘radical left’

President Donald Trump went after conservative columnist Peggy Noonan Sunday after a weekend-long Twitter war against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

“Peggy Noonan, the simplistic writer for Trump Haters all, is stuck in the past glory of Reagan and has no idea what is happening with the Radical Left Democrats, or how vicious and desperate they are. Mueller had to correct his ridiculous statement, Peggy never understood it!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Conservatives were struck by the lack of information Trump seemed to have about Noonan’s position writing for former President Ronald Regan, who Trump seems to view in as much esteem as he has for someone other than himself. One user also noted it was probably the first time in history someone put the words “radical left” in the same sentence with Peggy Noonan.

Simplistic writer?

You uneducated, lazy fool.https://t.co/FIkgTVVFMr

Written by Peggy Noonan "President Ronald Reagan – Address on the Challenger Disaster" on YouTubehttps://t.co/FIkgTVVFMr — Dyan London (@DyanLondon444) June 2, 2019

I’m old enough to remember a Republican Party that cherished the past glory of Reagan. — Sean Ketchem (@cskwriter) June 2, 2019

Reagan was a great President and a true Republican which you can not hold a candle to even if you live 100 years. I am a proud Democrat who voted for him. So yes we do vote for the right man for the job. You are not one that deserves this Democrat’s vote or loyalty — Beverly Mederios (@bmederios1) June 2, 2019

Pretty sure this is the first time anyone has uttered the name of @Peggynoonannyc in the same sentence as “Radical Left Democrats.” Legendary Reagan speechwriter? ✅

Conservative’s Conservative? ✅

Simplistic? ❌

“Has no idea what is happening?” ❌ https://t.co/Yr7KKVZNXg — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 2, 2019

Others noted the strange dichotomy of Trump bringing together so many contrasting people and groups with his attacks. Politicians have promised to bring the country together for years, but the president has managed to bring many different people together against him.

4) John McCain's ghost — Jim Robbins (@lectronDance) June 2, 2019

Progressives, on the other hand, did what they do best: hilarious mockery. You can see the best of those below:

Trump now views himself as greater than Ronald Reagan. We are one grievance from Trump declaring himself as greater than Jesus. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 2, 2019

When the simpleton calls someone simplistic….. https://t.co/nRmDy7Draa — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) June 2, 2019

Good Lord. Go golf or something. You're reaching — Theresa Kentner (@TheresaKentner) June 2, 2019

I miss having a real President. 😳 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) June 2, 2019

I’m not sure that someone who can’t spell hamburger or counsel should be calling anyone a “simplistic writer” — MilkmanDan (@mlkmandan) June 2, 2019

I never thought I'd be in the position of defending Peggy Noonan, but I don't think simplistic means what you think it means. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) June 2, 2019

She won a Pulitzer Prize so she's not too simplistic. — IrishMason 🗽🇺🇸 (@IrishMason) June 2, 2019

My reaction to you calling anyone "simple." pic.twitter.com/SeJe31AN4m — REM 813 (@REm_Fitz) June 2, 2019

It’s truly amazing that how ANY Republican that doesn’t agree with what this President does how they are viewed as anything else other than a Republican. Blind Faith and loyalty is what this President demands. SMH, totally sad. — Allen Floyd (@indyfloyd) June 2, 2019

You give ‘simplistic writers’ a bad name… — James Cheetham (@WinnipegWriter) June 2, 2019

“Simplistic” is a term Trump reserves for prose he is incapable of comprehending. — Phil Collins (@crewdog58) June 2, 2019

She had to make it simple so you would comprehen….. understand it — CRingo (@C_Ringwood) June 2, 2019

You’re judging other people’s writing?! Covfeve — Randi Blank (@RandiBlank) June 2, 2019

Excuse me nurse, he’s out of bed again. — Bob Morehouse (@bobmorehouseNY) June 2, 2019