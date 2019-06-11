Quantcast
Iowa congresswoman rips the White House after she was uninvited from Trump’s tour of an energy facility

A Democratic congresswoman representing Iowa slammed the White House after she was allegedly uninvited from attending a tour with President Donald Trump.

“U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) said the White House rescinded an invitation for the Iowa congresswoman to join President Donald Trump on a Tuesday tour of a renewable energy facility in Council Bluffs,” the Des Moines Register reported Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, officials in your administration prevented my attendance on the tour of the ethanol production facility with you,” Axne said in a letter to the administration.

“It appears that they chose politics over progress, inviting only local Republican elected officials and excluding the sole Democrat,” she said.

The White House denied ever inviting Axne.

“Emails obtained by the Des Moines Register show a staffer for Axne’s office emailed a White House official on June 9 and wrote, in part: ‘I’m reaching out today to see if the congresswoman will be receiving an invitation to the ethanol plant tour with the president next week.’ On June 10, a White House official responded, in part: ‘You should be getting an email this afternoon from our folks with an invite. Let me know if you have any questions, thanks,'” the newspaper noted.

