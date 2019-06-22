Iran general: ‘Firing one bullet at Iran’ will ‘set fire’ to US interests
Iran warned the United States on Saturday that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.
“Firing one bullet toward Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies” in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency.
‘Prosecute the case!’: Kamala Harris delivers impassioned indictment of Trump’s ‘rap sheet’
On Saturday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) raised the roof at the South Carolina Democratic Convention with a call to action — and a fiery condemnation of President Donald Trump.
"I know that we have in this White House a president who says he wants to make America great again," said Harris. "Well, what does that mean? Does that mean he wants to take us back to before schools were integrated? Does that mean he wants to take us back before the Voting Rights Act was enacted? Does that mean he wants to take us back before the Civil Rights Act was enacted? Does he mean he wants to take us back before Roe v. Wade was enacted? Because we are not going back. We are not going back. We see a future. We see a future."
Wall Street Journal scorches Trump for getting played by Iran in brutal editorial
In a scathing column from the editors of the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump received a dressing down for his aborted attack on Iran with the piece saying the Middle Eastern country "called his bluff" and he will come to regret it.
The editors took Trump to task for not only ordering an attack and changing his mind at the last minute -- but for also for his attempt to lay the blame on the Pentagon.
"It’s important to understand how extraordinary this is. The Commander in Chief ordered ships and planes into battle but recalled them because he hadn’t asked in advance what the damage and casualties might be? While the planes were in the air, he asked, oh, by the way? This is hard to take at face value," they wrote.
MSNBC guest obliterates Trump for ducking facts in E. Jean Carroll sex assault accusation: ‘She’s the 16th woman’
On MSNBC's "Up with David Gura," Washington Examiner reporter Laura Barrón-López castigated President Donald Trump for his attempt to silence E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the president raped her in a department store in the 90s in her upcoming book.
"Laura, what should we make of the response to this?" said Gura. "The president coming out with this statement very quickly after this was published online, i'm going to read a little bit from it, because I think one facet of this particularly is worth noting. 'Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves or sell a book or carry out a political agenda, like Julie Swetnick, who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh.' This arc, this line the president is drawing to one of the accusers who came out in the confirmation hearing."