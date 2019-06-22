Iran general: ‘Firing one bullet at Iran’ will ‘set fire’ to US interests

On Saturday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) raised the roof at the South Carolina Democratic Convention with a call to action — and a fiery condemnation of President Donald Trump.

"I know that we have in this White House a president who says he wants to make America great again," said Harris. "Well, what does that mean? Does that mean he wants to take us back to before schools were integrated? Does that mean he wants to take us back before the Voting Rights Act was enacted? Does that mean he wants to take us back before the Civil Rights Act was enacted? Does he mean he wants to take us back before Roe v. Wade was enacted? Because we are not going back. We are not going back. We see a future. We see a future."