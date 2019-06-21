Iran kept on international blacklist as Secretary Mnuchin blasts their ‘systemic money laundering’
A multinational task force said Friday it is keeping Iran on a financial blacklist for failing to take action to head off funds flowing to terrorists.
The 38-nation Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said it will require more onerous financial oversight if Tehran fails to meet an October deadline for improving its controls.
“The FATF expects Iran to proceed swiftly in the reform path to ensure that it addresses all of the remaining items,” according to the statement, while welcoming “high-level political commitment” to repair the deficiencies.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a speech Friday called out Iran’s “willful failure to address its systemic money laundering and terrorist financing deficiencies.”
The country has faced a growing series of US economic sanctions over the past year, as Treasury has blacklisted numerous firms and officials to choke off their access to funds following President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor.
Amid rising tensions in recent days after Iran shot down an American drone, Trump early Friday appeared to preview the tougher stance, saying on Twitter that “Sanctions are biting & more added last night.”
However, no sanctions were announced.
The FATF said steps that Iran still must take include “adequately criminalizing terrorist financing,” “identifying and freezing terrorist assets,” and ensuring financial institutions verify wire transfer information.
The task force also called upon all members “to require increased supervisory examination for branches and subsidiaries of financial institutions based in Iran.”
Trump whines that ‘impeachment is a very unfair thing’ and claims ‘I did nothing wrong’
President Donald Trump admitted he would not enjoy impeachment proceedings during a Friday interview with MSNBC's Chuck Todd.
The "Meet the Press" host asked Trump about impeachment, which he has referred to as the I-word.
"I think I win the election easier, but I’m not sure that I like having it — look, I did nothing wrong," Trump argued, despite the Mueller report documenting multiple instances of obstruction of justice.
"I was spied on. What they did was illegal on the other side," Trump argued, without evidence.
"I did nothing wrong. So impeachment is a very unfair thing because nothing that I did was wrong," Trump said.
‘Neither of us will be in jail’: Sean Hannity and Paul Manafort are BFFs who sent a lot of insane texts to each other
'Hey u up?
Who knew that Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Trump campaign chairman – and convicted felon – Paul Manafort were such good friends?
Such good friends that they sent each other a lot of texts. 50 pages of their conversations have just been made public and there are some insane claims they – especially Sean Hannity – say.
If you've ever wondered if Hannity is just playing a far right wing conspiracy theory-spinning extremist on TV, rest assured it apparently is all genuine. If these texts don't convince you, nothing could.
The texts are conversations between the two conservatives in 2017 and 2018, starting just before the Dept. of Justice raided Manafort's home.