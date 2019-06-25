Quantcast
Connect with us

Iran says new ‘mentally retarded’ Trump sanctions mean ‘permanent closure’ of diplomacy

Published

1 min ago

on

Iran said Tuesday that new US sanctions targeting its supreme leader meant a “permanent closure” of diplomacy, while the country’s president labelled the White House “mentally retarded” as tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing the sanctions against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday, taking a dramatic and unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an American drone last week.

Washington said it would also impose sanctions on Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif later this week.

“Imposing useless sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and the commander of Iran’s diplomacy (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif) is the permanent closure of the path of diplomacy,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.

“Trump’s desperate administration is destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security.”

Iranian President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was equally dismissive of the latest move by Washington to put Tehran under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The White House actions mean it is mentally retarded,” he said in a speech broadcast live on state television. “Tehran’s strategic patience does not mean we have fear.”

With tensions running high between the two countries, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions would lock billions of dollars more in Iranian assets.

F24’s Reza Sayah: ‘No indications’ Iran could change its mind and come back to the table

Trump told reporters the sanctions were in part a response the drone incident, but would have happened anyway. He said Khamenei was ultimately responsible for what Trump called “the hostile conduct of the regime” in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sanctions imposed through the executive order … will deny the Supreme Leader and the Supreme Leader’s office, and those closely affiliated with him and the office, access to key financial resources and support,” Trump said.

Last year, Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 international accord to restrict Tehran’s pathway to a nuclear bomb and has since been ramping up sanctions to throttle the Iranian economy.

‘Maximum pressure’

The latest sanctions are aimed at denying Iran’s leadership access to financial resources, blocking them from using the United States financial system or having access to any assets in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anybody who conducts significant transactions with these sanctioned individuals may be exposed to sanctions themselves,” the White House said.

Some policy analysts say that earlier sanctions issued under Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign are why Iran has felt compelled to adopt more aggressive tactics as its economy feels the crunch. The Trump administration wants to force Tehran to open talks on its nuclear and missile programmes and its activities in the region, saying the 2015 deal did not go far enough.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Tuesday that Trump had continually “held the door open to real negotiations” with Iran over its nuclear programme but that “in response, Iran’s silence has been deafening”.

“All that Iran needs to do is to walk through that open door,” he added while visiting Jerusalem, suggesting the US is still open to talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Rouhani accused Washington of lying over its intentions.

“At the same time as you call for negotiations you seek to sanction the foreign minister? It’s obvious that you’re lying,” he said Tuesday.

Sanctions were also imposed on eight senior commanders of Navy, Aerospace, and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the US Treasury Department said.

Iran said on Monday US cyber attacks on its military had failed, as Washington sought to rally support in the Middle East and Europe for a hardline stance that has brought it to the verge of conflict with its longtime foe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maritime Security

Washington has blamed Tehran for attacks on tankers in the Gulf in recent weeks, which Iran denies. On Monday, the United States said it was building a coalition with allies to protect Gulf shipping lanes.

A coalition of nations would provide both material and financial contributions to the program, a senior US State Department official said, without identifying the countries.

“It’s about proactive deterrence,” the official told reporters, adding that the deterrents would include cameras, binoculars and ships.

ADVERTISEMENT

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the Middle East to discuss Iran with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two Sunni Muslim allies aligned against Shi’ite Muslim Iran.

In a joint statement on Monday, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Britain expressed concern over Middle East tensions and the dangers posed by Iranian “destabilizing activity” to peace and security in Yemen and the region.

The confrontation between Iran and the United States heated up last Thursday when Iran shot down an American drone, saying it had flown over its air space.

Washington, which said the drone was in international skies, then appeared to come close to attacking Iranian military targets, with Trump saying that he aborted a retaliatory air strike 10 minutes before it was to go ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said he decided the strike would have killed too many people.

Fears of War

US media have reported that Washington launched cyber attacks last week even as Trump called off his air strike. US officials have declined to comment.

Both Iran and the United States have said they do not want war and both have suggested they are willing to talk while demanding the other side move first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allies of the United States have been calling for steps to defuse the crisis, saying they fear a small mistake by either side could trigger war.

US allies in Europe and Asia view Trump’s decision to abandon the nuclear deal as a mistake that strengthens hardliners in Iran and weakens the pragmatic faction of President Hassan Rouhani.

France, Britain and Germany have sent an official diplomatic warning to Iran if Tehran reduces its compliance with the accord, two European diplomats said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear what consequences Iran might face for non-compliance.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dangerous linguistic power’: A historian explains how Trump weaponizes nicknames

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Is Donald Trump the modern day Earl Long?

A three-time Louisiana governor, Long mastered the art of political ridicule seven decades ago by weaponizing nicknames. The hilarious names Long pinned on his rivals, and the rollicking stories he told about them, riveted audiences bored by puffed-up rhetoric.

While Long’s stunts may be remembered as silly hijinks, there was a sly, often deadly serious, purpose to his technique. He used it to get voters to laugh at his foes and to put them on the defensive––a place politicians never want to be. Tucked within Long’s jests were razor-sharp attacks aimed at exploiting opposition weaknesses––hidden swords inside a pea-patch cloak.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Walmart got a $2.2 billion tax cut — now it’s laying off workers

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Walmart announced it will lay off hundreds of workers in North Carolina despite receiving billions in tax cuts that the Republican Party and President Trump claimed would spur job growth.

The giant retailer will lay off about 570 employees and close its corporate office near the Charlotte airport, despite signing a 12-year lease just four years earlier, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The work done at the Charlotte facility will be outsourced to a firm in Arkansas, according to the report.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump ripped for bragging about helping children while her husband runs concentration camps for kids

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Melania Trump was ripped on Monday for pushing her signature "Be Best" campaign against bullying while her husband, President Donald Trump, runs concentration camps for children along the southern border.

"Looking forward to collaborating with all of our #BeBest Ambassadors. Delighted to be working alongside so many people both inside and outside of government to better the lives of children everywhere!" Melania Trump tweeted Monday.

The response was some of the harshest since she wore an "I Don't Care" jacked to visit the border.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link