Iran tells UN it cannot save nuclear deal
Iran told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that it cannot “alone” save the nuclear deal, turning up pressure on the Europeans, Russia and China as it moved toward a possible breach of its commitments to limit its nuclear activities.
“Iran has done a lot and much more than its fair share to preserve the nuclear deal,” Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told a council meeting.
“Iran alone cannot, shall not and will not take all of the burdens anymore to preserve the JCPOA,” he said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is formally known.
Iran has said that as of June 27, it will have more than the 300 kilos (660 pounds) of enriched uranium that it was allowed to have under the deal, the result of 12 years of tough diplomatic negotiations.
That move has raised alarm among the other signatories — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — which have urged Iran to stick to its commitments.
But the US ambassador argued that the US exit from the nuclear deal and the re-imposition of sanctions have rendered the JCPOA “almost fully ineffective.”
Ravanchi insisted that the other signatories, namely Britain, France and Germany, must find a way to compensate Iran.
Iran’s decision to scrap limits imposed by the nuclear deal on its uranium enrichment “may not help preserve” the landmark agreement, UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the council.
Six European countries separately released a joint statement saying they were “extremely concerned” by Iran’s latest move.
“We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under JCPOA in full and to refrain from escalatory steps,” said the statement from Britain, France, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Estonia.
Under the 2015 deal, Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear capacities for several years and allow in inspectors in exchange for sanctions relief.
US pushes UN to tighten Iran sanctions blacklist
The United States has asked the UN Security Council to update its sanctions blacklist on Iran after complaining of lapses in enforcing travel bans and asset freezes, according to a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday.
The push for tougher enforcement of UN sanctions came amid soaring tensions between the United States and Iran following Washington's decision to impose new sanctions on Tehran and recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.
The UN blacklist contains the names of 23 individuals and 61 entities linked to Iran's nuclear activities, including the commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Qods force, Major General Qasem Soleimani.
Elijah Cummings shames Republicans for shrugging off Trump’s lawlessness: ‘We don’t teach our children to lie!’
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Wednesday delivered a scathing rebuke to Republican lawmakers who are shrugging off the lawlessness of President Donald Trump and his administration.
During a hearing in which United States Special Counsel Henry Kerner reiterated his finding that Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly broke the law by violating the Hatch Act, Cummings shamed GOP lawmakers who defended Conway's actions and suggested that breaking the law isn't a big deal.
"It concerns me that we've gotten so far from the basic principles of obedience to the law," he said.
Trump issues veiled threat to Jerry Falwell Jr: ‘I could tell you stories’
President Donald Trump issued what sounded like a veiled threat to Jerry Falwell Jr. during a speech to an evangelical audience.
The president spoke Wednesday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition 2019 Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., where he thanked Falwell -- who has been implicated a racy photo scandal involving his wife, a pool boy and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.
"Jerry Falwell is a friend of mine, and he was with me right from the beginning, and he's so happy about it," Trump said, smiling and pausing a bit. "I could tell you stories. He said that he was so honored to be there. He understood from the beginning what was going on."