Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Shinzo Abe: Trump ‘not worthy of exchanging messages’
Iran’s supreme leader told visiting Japanese prime minister on Thursday he does not consider US President Donald Trump “worthy” of exchanging messages with.
“We have no doubt in your good will and seriousness but regarding what you said the US president told you, I don’t consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Shinzo Abe, in footage of their meeting aired by state television in a rarity for such high-level talks.
Iran “has no trust in America and will not in any way repeat the bitter experience of the previous negotiations with America,” Khamenei said in comments published by his official website.
Iran has been locked in a bitter standoff with the United States since May last year when Trump abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama’s administration.
Washington has since reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions — which have forced Tokyo to halt its once-substantial purchases of Iranian oil — and has launched a military buildup in the Gulf that has sent tensions soaring.
“President Trump has said he does not wish to see escalation of tensions,” Abe told reporters after his meeting.
“I shared candidly with Ayatollah Khamenei my own views about what intention the president has in mind”, Abe added, emphasising he had “exchanged views with President Trump several times”.
Abe said he believed his meeting with Khamenei was “a significant step forward” for “securing peace and stability of this region.”
GOP operative burns down ‘Team Trump’ for standing by their ‘treasonous’ boss after his ‘disgusting’ ABC interview
In a bitterly harsh column for the Daily Beast, GOP campaign consultant Rick Wilson trashed what he called "Team Trump" for standing by and saying nothing as Donald Trump opened the door for foreign interference in U.S. elections.
Under the blunt headline of "Every Member of Team Trump Is Now Enabling Treason," Wilson excoriated the president and all the president's people after the bombshell ABC interview.
"Trump proved Wednesday exactly what we’ve known about him for quite some time—he combines treachery, stupidity, and villainy in equal measure. After his disgusting performance in the Oval Office on Wednesday, I’d call Trump a political whore for foreign powers, but that would give whores a bad name," he wrote, adding, "This is nothing new. Let’s not forget, Trump requested this kind of help in 2016. It wasn’t a joke. It wasn’t 'Trump being Trump.' It was Trump on live television soliciting Russian intelligence service help in defeating Hillary."
Trump signals pardon for Michael Flynn — and insists impeachment is not ‘permissable’
Many across the nation were stunned Wednesday evening when ABC News released video of their interview showing President Donald Trump declaring he absolutely would accept illegal information from a foreign power – specifically, even a hostile foreign power including Russia – which would be against the law.
Just twelve hours later in an early Thursday morning Twitter rant, the President of the United States continued his blatant disregard for the law, by publicly signaling a pardon for convicted felon Mike Flynn, Trump's disgraced former National Security Advisor.
A Trump voter’s wife is deported — but he still can’t give up his MAGA dreams
The Chronicles of TrumpLandia continue. An entire subgenre of writing now exists in which intrepid reporters and other observers venture out into the hinterlands of Trump-loving America. There are interviews with "white working class" Trump voters at diners, schools or town halls, most often in the dying or declining downtowns of Rust Belt America. These scouts and amateur anthropologists for the news media speak to truck drivers, farmers, motorcyclists, veterans, coal miners and steel workers.
As the 2020 presidential election approaches there are few if any signs that these dispatches from TrumpLandia will cease. Quite the contrary: they will be delivered at a fast and furious pace.