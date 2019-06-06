Irate manager fired after viral rant — but company still hasn’t reinstated the worker she screamed at

A Salt Lake City fast food manager was fired after footage surfaced of her screaming and firing a worker who spoke broken English.

The incident happened when Corelife Eatery employee Connie Fuentes Aguirre was told she would get a raise. When she didn’t, she began asking questions to a manager named Trina. The family was eating at the restaurant when the incident happened, DailyMail wrote.

Aguirre was given a higher job title but her pay didn’t increase. Her daughter asked Trina about the issue, which inflamed the woman and told the kids to leave. Ivan Amado Fuentes explained that he and his sister were just trying to have a conversation because their mother didn’t speak English fluently and “was scared to ask.”

“You just got your mom fired!” Trina can be seen screaming on camera before asking security to escort them out.

“I’m just trying to translate for my mom, and you’re kicking me out?” her son said.

“You no más trabajo (work) here,” Trina said in broken Spanish. “Your niño and niña no bueno.”

She then returned to the family to yell: “Get the hell out of my restaurant right now! No más, no más, no más,” while the other employee tried to explain what was going on and why she needed to have the raise.

In Spanish, Aguirre can be heard saying that Trina is a “very angry person” who “gets mad at everything. You can’t talk about anything you need.”

Presumably, that was what Aguirre meant when she told her children she was afraid to ask for the raise for the promotion.

While Trina has been fired by CoreLife Eatery, Aguirre was not reinstated, despite her promotion. Her children have set up a GoFundMe to help while she searches for another job. They only asked for $100 to help, but she’s already received over $6,000.

“We wanted to make this GoFundMe for my mom, after she was fired ‘apparently’ for our fault,” the kids wrote on the page. “We tried helping her translate with her manager for a raise she was told she’d get. Which caused my moms manager to fire her. Anything helps, just for the minimal expenses. Just while we look for a replacement job.”

Comments on the company’s Facebook page are demanding action. “Detox your management,” one person said on a photo about a detoxification diet.

“Seriously, I will never support this establishment and will always talk down on it with others and will keep sharing over and over how this company protects racist individuals,” another person posted prior to the company firing the manager.

Watch the video of the incident below: