Israel will do ‘everything’ to stop Iran going nuclear: Netanyahu
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday his country will do “everything” to prevent arch-rival Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, during a visit by a senior Russian security official.
“Israel will not allow Iran, which calls for our destruction, to entrench on our border; we will do everything to prevent it from attaining nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said.
Israel has carried out repeated strikes to prevent Iranian forces becoming embedded in neighbouring Syria, where both Iran and Moscow back the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
The Israeli government has vowed never to let Iran obtain a nuclear weapon, believing Israel would be the target.
Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely for civilian purposes.
Netanyahu has long campaigned against a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, from which the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew last year.
Patrushev did not directly mention the Islamic republic in his comments to the press.
“We pay great attention to Israel’s security,” he said.
“To resolve this issue in practice, it is necessary to bring peace and stability to the region, including on Syrian territory.”
Their meeting came a day after Netanyahu hosted US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who shares the Israeli premier’s tough stance on Iran.
Bolton is set to meet Patrushev on Tuesday along with their Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.
Tensions between Washington and Iran have flared after Iranian forces shot down a US drone Thursday, the latest in a series of incidents including attacks on tankers in sensitive Gulf waters that have raised fears of an unintended slide towards conflict.
Trump has tweeted that Washington would place “major additional sanctions on Iran on Monday”.
Russia on Monday denounced the new sanctions as “illegal”. Its President Vladimir Putin has warned of “disaster” if the US were to use force against Tehran.
Breaking Banner
This irrational self-deception is what prevents many economists from embracing a Green New Deal
Dutch economist Servaas Storm, co- author of a widely-read 2018 study on climate change, “Why Green Growth is an Illusion,” talks to the Institute for New Economic Thinking about where we are today.
Lynn Parramore: In 2018, you and your colleague Enno Schröder warned that economists promoting “green growth” are fostering illusions. Why can’t we have economic growth and development without destroying the planet?
Servaas Storm: In our work, Enno Schröder and I look at the historical record on economic growth around the world, along with human energy use and the resulting CO2 emissions. Then we construct a growth path for the global economy during the period 2015-2050. Our model path is based on optimistic, but still feasible, assumptions concerning future energy efficiency improvements and reductions in carbon emissions.
US slaps new sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
The United States imposed sanctions Monday on Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a string of military chiefs, tightening pressure on the country that President Donald Trump threatened with "obliteration" if it seeks war.
Trump signed the punitive financial measures against in the Oval Office, calling this a "strong and proportionate response to Iran's increasingly provocative actions."
Repeating that "never can Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said it was now up to Tehran to negotiate.
"We do not ask for conflict," he said, adding that depending on Iran's response the sanctions could end tomorrow -- or it "can also be years from now."
Breaking Banner
Revealed: The real reason Trump took off for presidential retreat at Camp David
President Donald Trump took a hastily organized trip to Camp David, apparently to get away from some of his advisers and family members.
Some of his aides said the trip was a much-needed break from life in the White House, and officials declined to provide a readout of the president's calls and activities, reported CNN.
No communications staffers joined Trump on the outing, which the president announced Saturday on his Twitter account.
I am at Camp David working on many things, including Iran! We have a great Economy, Tariffs have been very helpful both with respect to the huge Dollars coming IN, & on helping to make good Trade Deals. The Dow heading to BEST June in 80 years! Stock Market BEST June in 50 years!