‘It sucks being hated’: Mnuchin’s wife Louise Linton opens up about being married to a Trump administration official

The wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opened up in a new interview about what it is like to be so unpopular.

Louise Linton was interviewed for a new cover story in LA Magazine.

“Why are you doing this interview?” Maer Roshan asked. “Most people who have received the kind of press you have would lay low for a couple of years.”

“I did lay low!” she argued.

“I was deeply depressed for a while. But it sucks being perceived as a person that you’re not; it sucks being hated,” she continued.

“Most people know me for the gloves or the plane or that awful Instagram post. …Look, I made some rookie mistakes,” she admitted. “I understand why people are angry about me getting off that government plane tagging fashion brands. It was a stupid thing to do. I get why everyone rolled their eyes at the opera gloves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full interview.