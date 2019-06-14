‘It’s a fascist statement!’ Trump totally freaks out about Nancy Pelosi saying he committed crimes
President Donald Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of making a “fascist statement” during a Fox & Friends interview on Friday morning.
After being shown a clip of Pelosi saying that she believed Trump engaged in a “criminal coverup,” the president exploded with rage.
“It’s a fascist statement, it’s a disgraceful statement!” he shouted. “I call her Nervous Nancy, she’s a nervous wreck. For her to make that statement, it’s outrageous!”
The president also bitterly complained about how “so unfair” it was that Democrats were conducting multiple investigations into his administration.
Even though Pelosi has been reluctant to initiate impeachment hearings against Trump, she has accused him of engaging in an illegal effort to cover up his efforts to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Explicitly copying Fox host Mark Levin, Donald Trump accuses Nancy Pelosi of behaving like a "fascist" by accusing him of a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/PwLbGNOlMz
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 14, 2019
