‘It’s congressional malpractice’ for Congress to refuse to impeach Trump: HBO Real Time guest
It is “malpractice” for Congress to not impeach President Donald Trump, a guest explained on HBO’s “Real Time” on Friday.
Host Bill Maher interviewed American University Professor Allan Lichtman, the author of The Case for Impeachment.
“Nancy Pelosi has said this president is enough of a criminal that he should be in jail,” Lichtman said. “Frankly, it’s congressional malpractice then not to invoke the proper Constitutional remedy of impeachment.”
The author laid out the keys Democrats currently have in their favor — and what they need to succeed going forward.
E Jean Carroll says it would be ‘disrespectful’ for her to file First Degree Rape charges against Donald Trump
The prominent author who accused Donald Trump of rape will not be filing First Degree Rape charges against the president.
Writing in New York magazine, journalist E. Jean Carroll told a harrowing story of being raped by Trump in the 1990s.
Trump denied the accusation, which was called into question by a lie in his denial. He also lashed out at Carroll, saying he wants her to "pay dearly."
Trump could face First Degree Rape charges in New York after E Jean Carroll accusation: Legal analyst Maya Wiley
President Donald Trump could face First Degree Rape charges in New York state following the shocking accusation of rape by author E. Jean Carroll.
Trump has denied the allegations -- with an obvious lie -- and said Carroll to "pay dearly" for making the accusation.
Trump’s 2016 communications chief quits Twitter after profanity-laden meltdown at Democrat Jerry Nadler
One of President Donald Trump's top 2016 advisors quit Twitter on Friday after a public meltdown against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
Miller, who was the "de facto communications director" for Trump's 2016 campaign, was brought on to professionalize the office.
But on Twitter, he suffered a public meltdown.
"You're gross, you fat f*ck," Miller reportedly tweeted about Nadler. "Fat f*cks gonna fat f*ck."