‘It’s voter discouragement’: Jake Tapper says Trump efforts to curb Dem votes doesn’t count as ‘suppression’
CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday disagreed with the notion that President Donald Trump and Russians tried to “suppress” Democratic votes by engaging in what he called large-scale voter “discouragement.”
During a panel discussion on CNN, Democratic analyst Jennifer Granholm slammed Trump’s campaign for “voter suppression.”
“The thing that concerns me about the launch, Jake, of this new — of his re-election [campaign], he has already raised $100 million,” Granholm said of Trump. “His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, who ran the digital campaign last time around, said that this time this campaign is going to be bigger, better and badder.”
“The badder part really worries me because last time the efforts that the Trump campaign combined with the Russians to do voter suppression,” she added before being interrupted by the CNN host.
“Voter discouragement,” Tapper said, correcting Granholm. “They were discouraging people from voting.”
“They were discouraging people from voting and it had an impact,” Granholm insisted. “And that effort is going to be done again in spades this time. When he says he wants to move to Oregon as he expands the map, he either expands his map or he suppresses the vote. He’s going to do the second.”
Conservative columnist Max Boot: ‘It’s reality that’s pushing for impeachment’
Max Boot, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post, argued on Sunday that "reality" is "pushing for impeachment."
On CNN's Reliable Sources program, host Brian Stelter asked if it is the media's fault that the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump has become a topic of discussion.
"Journalist are doing their jobs and reporting the facts," national security analyst Samantha Vinograd insisted. "I don’t think that putting the press in one basket is helpful. Trump does that, but we shouldn’t do that."
Boot said that attacking the media over impeachment amounts to "blaming the messenger."
CNN’s Santorum humiliated by laughing panel after claiming Russians would never offer election help
CNN analyst Rick Santorum stepped in it on Sunday morning after he tried to dismiss Donald Trump's comments about accepting foreign help, with the former GOP senator claiming it never happens.
That made the entire "State of the Union" panel bust out laughing while shouting over each other to remind him of Donald Trump Jr's meeting with Russian operatives at Trump Tower in 2016.
Asked about the Trump comments, the former Republican senator rolled his eyes at the notion of Russians making overtures to presidential candidates.
"That is not how it would come," Santorum asserted. "No foreign government could come to your campaign and say 'I'm the Russian government --'" he began before the entire panel exploded.
Pete Buttigieg opens the door for prosecuting Trump if he’s elected: ‘The rule of law will catch up to this president’
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- who has jumped to the forefront of potential Democratic presidential nominees -- did not rule out seeing President Donald Trump prosecuted after he leaves office.
During his appearance on "State of the Union," the Democrat discussed his drive for the nomination and was asked by the host about comments made by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) that, if she is elected president, her Justice Department would have no choice but to go forward with obstruction of justice charges against President Trump.
"Would the Justice Department under President Buttigieg feel the same way -- do the same thing?" Tapper asked.