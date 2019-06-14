Japan #beWhite campaign leaves firm red-faced
A Japanese firm has shelved an advertising campaign intended to promote gender equity at home after its #beWHITE hashtag sparked concern about racial sensitivities.
Kao, which manufactures everything from detergent to make-up, launched the campaign playing on common Japanese terminology labelling firms that overwork and mistreat employees “black” and those that treat workers well “white”.
It launched the #beWHITE project on Tuesday as part of marketing efforts for a detergent, urging an equitable distribution of chores at home.
“We wanted to call for people to join hands and share household chores to make ‘white households’ when it comes to chores… But the English-language phrase ‘be white’ has many possibilities (of interpretation) and lacked consideration,” Kao spokesman Yoshiki Aoyama told AFP.
Kao decided to halt the campaign because employees raised a question about whether it was insensitive, Aoyama said.
But online, many Japanese commenters said Kao had over-reacted.
“Isn’t it too much to restrict references to colours? We won’t be able to say anything then,” one tweet said.
“It’s scary. This is fascism. Can’t we say a wine is white?” added one commenter on a news article about the decision.
‘Hundreds’ of elephants being poached each year in Botswana: report
A leading conservation group has warned of surging elephant poaching in parts of Botswana and estimated nearly 400 were killed across the country in 2017 and 2018, according to a report published Thursday, adding to conservation concerns.
The Elephants Without Borders research in the scientific journal "Current Biology" will likely increase pressure on Botswana, which last month sparked sparked controversy by lifting its ban on hunting saying it would help control a booming population that was damaging farmers' livelihoods.
Thursday's report noted a 593 percent increase in fresh elephant carcasses in the north of the country since 2014, with many of these found clustered in five northern "hotspots".
ABC board rules against Trump — he may lose his liquor license for Trump DC Hotel
The House of Representatives may be refusing to initiate impeachment proceedings to determine if President Donald Trump is fit to be president, but he will soon face proceedings to see if his character is adequate for owning a bar.
At issue is the liquor license for Trump's infamous Washington, DC hotel.
The renewal of the license was challenged over whether Trump was fit to be owner. The Trump Organization sought to have the complaint dismissed, but the District of Columbia Alcoholic Beverage Control board denied the request.
Kellyanne Conway could ‘take an envelope full of cash from somebody’ if she gets away with Hatch Act violations: GOP strategist
The "lawlessness" in the White House means that President Donald Trump's staff could get away with open bribes if Kellyanne Conway is not held to account for her Hatch Act violations, a Republican strategist explained on CNN.
Don Lemon interviewed Rick Wilson, the author of the bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies."
"In a stunning rebuke, a federal watchdog says Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act multiple times and should be removed from goverment," Lemon reported.