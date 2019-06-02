Jared Kushner stumbles when asked how his values come in conflict with Trump’s lack of morality

During a two-part interview with Axios, Jared Kushner struggled to answer questions about whether President Donald Trump challenges his values.

Kushner, who is a strident man of faith, was questioned by Jonathan Swan about how Trump’s lack of moral consideration on issues can come in conflict with his faith.

“Has your father-in-law ever challenged your values?” Swan asked.

“Um…In what regard?” Kushner asked.

“Well, I mean, when you were on the campaign you had the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape. There have been other things you’ve had to deal with since that,” Swan continued. “It’s a sensitive question, but I mean it in the sense of, you’re a son-in-law, you’re a husband, you’re a senior advisor. Does it make it harder to tell him the truth?”

Kushner revealed that he frequently tells Trump “the truth” and is “honest with him.” But when it came to specifics, Kushner withheld details, saying that the reason Trump holds his counsel in high esteem is that no one knows when Kushner is honest with him and what exactly that “honesty” is.

“When I disagree you’ll never read about it in the press,” Kushner said.

Swan then probed him on issues that he knew Kushner and Trump might differ on, but the son-in-law refused to reveal where he stood, saying instead that he’s there to enforce Trump’s agenda, not his.

Watch the interview below: