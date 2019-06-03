Jared Kushner’s ‘lie’ about not speaking to Trump about his clearance ‘will come back to haunt him’: biographer

Jared Kushner made a critical error in his weekend interview with Axios, his biographer explained on MSNBC.

Vicky Ward, author of the 2019 book Kushner, Inc: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, was interviewed by “The Beat” anchor Ari Melber on Monday.

The host played a clip of the interview where Kushner repeatedly denies have discussed his security clearance with his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

“I have to tell you that I went back to some of my sources for Kushner, Inc. this afternoon to ask what they thought of Jared’s interview, and the line that they think will come back to haunt him is the flat-out denial about not talking to his father-in-law about the security clearance,” Ward said.

“Because?” Melber asked.

“Because it’s not possible,” Ward replied.

“Which makes it a?” Melber asked.

“A lie,” she answered.

“His nickname is ‘The Secretary of Everything.’ The story about him not having a security clearance was front-page news for weeks and weeks and weeks in 2018. As we know, he only got a security clearance because the president intervened. The chance that they did not discuss that — according to my resources who are right — there is nil,” Ward explained.

Watch: