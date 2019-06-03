Jared Kushner’s ‘lie’ about not speaking to Trump about his clearance ‘will come back to haunt him’: biographer
Jared Kushner made a critical error in his weekend interview with Axios, his biographer explained on MSNBC.
Vicky Ward, author of the 2019 book Kushner, Inc: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, was interviewed by “The Beat” anchor Ari Melber on Monday.
The host played a clip of the interview where Kushner repeatedly denies have discussed his security clearance with his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.
“I have to tell you that I went back to some of my sources for Kushner, Inc. this afternoon to ask what they thought of Jared’s interview, and the line that they think will come back to haunt him is the flat-out denial about not talking to his father-in-law about the security clearance,” Ward said.
“Because?” Melber asked.
“Because it’s not possible,” Ward replied.
“Which makes it a?” Melber asked.
“A lie,” she answered.
“His nickname is ‘The Secretary of Everything.’ The story about him not having a security clearance was front-page news for weeks and weeks and weeks in 2018. As we know, he only got a security clearance because the president intervened. The chance that they did not discuss that — according to my resources who are right — there is nil,” Ward explained.
Watch:
Jared Kushner’s ‘lie’ about not speaking to Trump about his clearance ‘will come back to haunt him’: biographer
Jared Kushner made a critical error in his weekend interview with Axios, his biographer explained on MSNBC.
Vicky Ward, author of the 2019 book Kushner, Inc: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, was interviewed by "The Beat" anchor Ari Melber on Monday.
The host played a clip of the interview where Kushner repeatedly denies have discussed his security clearance with his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.
"I have to tell you that I went back to some of my sources for Kushner, Inc. this afternoon to ask what they thought of Jared’s interview, and the line that they think will come back to haunt him is the flat-out denial about not talking to his father-in-law about the security clearance," Ward said.
Breaking Banner
‘Why does Ivanka have a maxi pad stuck to her head?’ and other hilarious quips about the Trumps’ UK visit
The citizens of London weren't excited to see American President Donald Trump Monday. Crowds of protesters have unleashed on the city, but Trump is trying to pretend that everything is going well.
Monday evening, he joined the royal family for a white-tie state-dinner where Trump and the Queen made speeches about the "special relationship" between the two countries.
But it was observers on both sides of "the pond" that couldn't help but mock the first family's desperate attempt to avoid protocol mistakes like the ones Trump made during his previous trip.
You can see the amazing graphics, videos and quips the internet devised below:
Breaking Banner
Judge rules Congress can’t sue the president for border wall in his jurisdiction
A U.S. judge has dismissed a House of Representatives suit challenging Trump's border wall.
According to Washington Post legal reporter Spencer Hsu, the judge said one chamber of Congress cannot sue the Executive branch:
"U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden wrote in 24 page opinion: "While the Constitution bestows upon Members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to hale the Executive Branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress’s legislative authority," he tweeted Monday with a screen capture of the court documents.