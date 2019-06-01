Jeanine Pirro assumes Mueller is working ‘at the behest of the left’ for pointing out Trump obstructed justice: ‘sheer lunacy’

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro lashed out at former special counsel Robert Mueller for publicly speaking the results of his report.

Pirro’s fact-free opening statement basically ignored all of the findings from the special counsel investigation, both as written and as repeated in Mueller’s public comments.

“So Mueller I imagine at the behest of the left gives them what they need to jump-start the calls for impeachment,” Pirro claimed.

Pirro also claimed that it was “sheer lunacy” for Mueller to follow DOJ regulations that stopped him from indicting President Donald Trump.

