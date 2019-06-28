Jeff Flake destroyed online after lashing out at Jimmy Carter to defend the legitimacy of the Trump administration

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) received harsh criticism on Friday after attacking former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter had questioned the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s administration after the document election interference by Russia.

“This is an awful thing for one American President to say about another,” Flake lectured.

“Argue that he shouldn’t be reelected, sure, but don’t say that he wasn’t legitimately elected,” he added.

Flake received immediate backlash for his remarks.

Here is some of what people were saying.

What's awful is we all know Carter is right and yet you continue to enable Putin. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 28, 2019

Real Presidents don't like illegitimate ones. — alex oddie (@alexoddie) June 28, 2019

Apparently not. Shall we ask if Flake saw that traitorous display with Putin at G20? Trump is owed no respect, he hasn't earned it. — Deb Mc 🇺🇸 🐄 🐘 (@booniquee) June 28, 2019

give me a break. He's right. — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) June 28, 2019

Have you read the Mueller report? Did you see the Mueller press conf? Will you be watching when Mueller appears before the House? Dude, you're as clueless now as you were while in office. Today was the anniversary of 5 journalists being killed. Trump/Putin joked. Call them out. — Shannon Angel (@73SNAngel) June 28, 2019

Jimmy Carter is not now, nor has ever been, a liar. He's earned the right to speak out against evil in all its forms, and of you don't think the current *administration is evil, you need to take another look. #TrumpCrimeFamily — Maureen (@MLGinFLA) June 28, 2019

He can say whatever he damn well pleases – especially when it's the truth. You're not fit to speak his name. — K Fernholz (@k_fernholz) June 28, 2019

Really?

That's what's awful?

That's what's awful?

That's laughable. — Holly B (@Holly4humanity) June 28, 2019

You've just asked President Carter to keep silent and pretend he believes something he knows isn't true. That might work in #CorruptGOP Land, but it won't work on #JimmyCarter. — #MommyJones (@abracadabraNY) June 28, 2019

Thanks for reminding us why nobody likes you. — Paul (@pablo_honey1) June 28, 2019

Except it's true. — Lindy DeKoven (@LindyDeKoven) June 28, 2019

Jimmy Carter has principles and morals unlike the man in the WH. — Trish Lynn (@MsTrishLynn) June 28, 2019

Speaking the truth is an awful thing for an American President to do? M’kay…. — Eliza (@CatandCakeLover) June 28, 2019

Just here for the well deserved ratio. You’re even more useless as a civilian than you were in the Senate. Even Romney does a better impersonation of you. — Tori Barron (@ToriBarron13) June 28, 2019

But he wasn’t wrong. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 28, 2019

Not everyone likes you Jeff. Hell, I don't. but if Jimmy Carter, a former President wants to tell it like it is, then back the hell up.

He has no fear of you or anyone else. He's a national treasure.

You on the other hand are not. — @SaysDana (@SaysDana) June 28, 2019

STFU flip flopper — leeleeb50🌊🌊🌊 (@leeleeb50) June 28, 2019

1) He wasn't legitimately elected, Flake. 2) Why haven't you gone away to take up knitting, Flake? — Gary M. Sarli♿️🎓🎲 (@GMSarli) June 28, 2019

Shut your pie hole — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 28, 2019

How dare you criticize Jimmy Carter. Trump is an illegitimate president. — Barbara Hyde (@Barbaralighteye) June 28, 2019

Carter is a brilliant man; you, not so much. — C The Redhead Extraordinaire ☄️ (@Rapieress) June 28, 2019

where’s the lie? — SmallStories (@_smallstories) June 28, 2019

Flake the flip-flop Flake. Carter was simply stating the obvious. — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) June 28, 2019

Go fuck yourself you former shitty senator and don’t you talk about Jimmy. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 28, 2019

Well, if you don't want people to question Trump's legitimacy, maybe you should have done something to secure our democracy while you were in congress instead of enabling fascism and then crapping out when it didn't pay off for you. Sit down, Jeff. You're done. https://t.co/Ev7iq3KzJ2 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 28, 2019