Jeff Flake destroyed online after lashing out at Jimmy Carter to defend the legitimacy of the Trump administration

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) received harsh criticism on Friday after attacking former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter had questioned the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s administration after the document election interference by Russia.

“This is an awful thing for one American President to say about another,” Flake lectured.

“Argue that he shouldn’t be reelected, sure, but don’t say that he wasn’t legitimately elected,” he added.

Flake received immediate backlash for his remarks.

Here is some of what people were saying.

Trump blasted for ‘asskissing dictators’ after bizarre Twitter message for Kim Jong-un

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump mystified the world on Friday with a bizarre Twitter message for North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump tweeted.

His invitation caused bafflement and drew criticism.

Here is some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/VicStoddard/status/1144740911341027333

Ocasio-Cortez invites women’s national soccer team to tour Capitol after players cancel on Trump’s White House invite

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

The US women's national soccer team received an invitation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after their stunning Friday victory over France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Superstar player Megan Rapinoe scored twice in USA's 2 - victory.

Both Rapinoe and teammate Ali Krieger have rejected invitations from President Donald Trump.

"It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome [Rapinoe] and the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1144740178948493314

