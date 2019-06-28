Quantcast
Jimmy Carter flatly says Trump is not a legitimate president: ‘He was put into office because the Russians interfered’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former President Jimmy Carter this week said that he doesn’t believe Donald Trump’s presidency is legitimate.

USA Today’s Susan Page reports that Carter said on Friday during a Carter Center conference on human rights that a thorough investigation “would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016” and that “he was put into office because the Russians interfered.”

Page then asked Carter if that meant he believed Trump was an illegitimate president.

“Based on what I said, which I can’t retract,” he replied.

The 94-year-old former president also slammed Trump for separating migrant children from their parents, while also shaming the president’s administration for arguing it does not need to provide these children with basic sanitary necessities such as soap and toothpaste.

“Every day we send a terrible signal,” said Carter about Trump’s immigration policies, which he also called, “a disgrace to the United States.”

“I hope it will soon be ended,” he added. “Maybe not until the 2020 election.”

