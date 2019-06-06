Quantcast
Joe Biden will no longer support the Hyde Amendment after massive backlash

Published

19 mins ago

on

After a massive backlash from pro-choice advocates, former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he would no longer support the Hyde Amendment, CNN reports.

“If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code,” Biden said.

Biden had been highly criticized by progressives and his fellow 2020 hopefuls for his support of the Hyde Amendment.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
North Carolina GOP lied to a federal court — so they could cancel an election that threatened their majority: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

Documents contained on a series of flash drives left behind by deceased Republican elections expert Thomas Hofeller, who helped the North Carolina GOP craft one of the most aggressive gerrymandered maps in the entire country, suggest that Republican state lawmakers lied to a federal court and to the public in order to prevent a special election that could threaten the GOP's supermajority in the General Assembly, writes Slate's Mark Joseph Stern.

Common Cause, a voting rights group that has been fighting gerrymandering in the state and that recently obtained Hofeller's files, say that the data contained within them contradict what lawmakers told a federal district court in 2016 in Covington v. North Carolina, which found the legislative maps illegally discriminated against voters by race.

Trump’s latest assault on science will literally kill people

Published

60 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would no longer be funding research that required fetal tissue from elective abortions. Fetal tissue has been used in research to find vaccines for polio, measles, rabies, and is being used to develop therapies for HIV and, most recently, to better understand the Zika virus.

“Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the statement from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) said. “Intramural research that requires new acquisition of fetal tissue from elective abortions will not be conducted.”

