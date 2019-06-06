Joe Biden will no longer support the Hyde Amendment after massive backlash

After a massive backlash from pro-choice advocates, former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he would no longer support the Hyde Amendment, CNN reports.

“If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code,” Biden said.

Biden had been highly criticized by progressives and his fellow 2020 hopefuls for his support of the Hyde Amendment.

Biden: "I can no longer support…" the Hyde Amendment. "Times have changed," Biden says, blaming GOP attacks on abortion rights for his reversal — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 7, 2019

