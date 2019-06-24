Joe Sestak is the 24th Democratic candidate to enter the 2020 race
Former Pennsylvania Representative and 3-star general in the US Navy, Joe Sestak, 67, has made history – as the 24th candidate to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The field is already saturated with candidates young, old, black, white, gay, straight, and every descriptor in between. Diversity – it’s a thing – and we embrace it. But 24?
Sestak announced his candidacy Sunday morning in a video posted on his website.
Complete video text is available here.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Let the debates begin: Time for progressive candidates to seize the moment
On Wednesday and Thursday, 20 Democratic candidates for president will file onto the stage of a Miami theater for the first formal debates of the primary season. There are so many contenders that the DNC and hosts NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo must platoon them in, 10 per a night. Each debate lasts two hours and has two moderators, three panelists, commercials and theme music, leaving each candidate, on average, nine minutes of airtime. It's not the ideal format for a party desperate for a real debate.
2020 Election
Economic slowdown could complicate Trump’s re-election bid — but he might be able to escape consequences
President Donald Trump has overseen a historic economic expansion -- which turns 10 years old next week -- but signs of a slowdown are on the horizon as he seeks a second term.
Weaker job growth, reduced manufacturing activity and hints that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates all suggest a recession could complicate his re-election bid, especially if he continues pushing trade wars, reported Politico.
“The economy has been a tailwind for him, but by Election Day next year it will at best no longer be blowing,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “There is a reasonable probability that he will be facing an economic headwind for re-election with growth slowing to the point that unemployment is starting to rise next year, though a lot depends on what he does with the trade wars and what the Fed does in response.”